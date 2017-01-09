A Soso man who is a body builder and a bail bondsman may need both of those services after being…read more
Baseball Bobcats receive National Championship jewelry
The 2016 Jones County Junior College baseball Bobcats will go down in history as the first team from Mississippi to…read more
When will they learn?
Back in the 1970s, Carol Burnett would do a spoof of Nora Desmond, an aging actress whose star was fading,…read more
Phillips recognized for 45 years with BancorpSouth
Gerald Phillips, president of BancorpSouth in Ellisville, was recently recognized for 45 years of service with the company. Phillips began…read more
Laurel School District Educator Nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award
Nora Davis Magnet School counselor Janet Tucker has been nominated for the 2016-17 national LifeChanger of the Year Award. Sponsored…read more