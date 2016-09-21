RELEASE:
September 19, 2016 NEWS/PSA KILL
DATE: October 3, 2016
September 19, 2016 NEWS/PSA KILL
DATE: October 3, 2016
Heavy Equipment Operator Training at JCJC
ELLISVILLE – The Jones County Junior College
Workforce Development College is offering training for jobs as an entry-level
Heavy Equipment Operator. The class will
meet at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center on Monday and Tuesday, nights from
5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The first class meeting will be held on Monday,
October 3, 2016, at the ATC in Ellisville, through February 28, 2017. Tuition
is $714 for the Heavy Equipment Operator Training.
Workforce Development College is offering training for jobs as an entry-level
Heavy Equipment Operator. The class will
meet at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center on Monday and Tuesday, nights from
5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The first class meeting will be held on Monday,
October 3, 2016, at the ATC in Ellisville, through February 28, 2017. Tuition
is $714 for the Heavy Equipment Operator Training.
This course will include lecture, simulator training
and hands-on training. Trainees will
learn the basic operation of excavators and dozers from the ground up with a
strong emphasis on safety. Upon
successful completion of this course students will receive a certificate from
Workforce Development and a National Center for Construction Education and
Research transcript. To register, pay for the class, or for more information,
please call Carmen Sumrall or Jennifer Hodges at JCJC at: 601-477-4114.
and hands-on training. Trainees will
learn the basic operation of excavators and dozers from the ground up with a
strong emphasis on safety. Upon
successful completion of this course students will receive a certificate from
Workforce Development and a National Center for Construction Education and
Research transcript. To register, pay for the class, or for more information,
please call Carmen Sumrall or Jennifer Hodges at JCJC at: 601-477-4114.
–>
ELLISVILLE – The Jones County Junior College Workforce Development College is offering training for jobs as an entry-level Heavy Equipment Operator. The class will meet at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center on Monday and Tuesday, nights from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The first class meeting will be held on Monday, October 3, 2016, at the ATC in Ellisville, through February 28, 2017. Tuition is $714 for the Heavy Equipment Operator Training.
This course will include lecture, simulator training and hands-on training. Trainees will learn the basic operation of excavators and dozers from the ground up with a strong emphasis on safety. Upon successful completion of this course students will receive a certificate from Workforce Development and a National Center for Construction Education and Research transcript. To register, pay for the class, or for more information, please call Carmen Sumrall or Jennifer Hodges at JCJC at: 601-477-4114.