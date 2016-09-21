RELEASE:

September 19, 2016 NEWS/PSA KILL

DATE: October 3, 2016 Heavy Equipment Operator Training at JCJC ELLISVILLE – The Jones County Junior College

Workforce Development College is offering training for jobs as an entry-level

Heavy Equipment Operator. The class will

meet at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center on Monday and Tuesday, nights from

5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The first class meeting will be held on Monday,

October 3, 2016, at the ATC in Ellisville, through February 28, 2017. Tuition

is $714 for the Heavy Equipment Operator Training. This course will include lecture, simulator training

and hands-on training. Trainees will

learn the basic operation of excavators and dozers from the ground up with a

strong emphasis on safety. Upon

successful completion of this course students will receive a certificate from

Workforce Development and a National Center for Construction Education and

Research transcript. To register, pay for the class, or for more information,

please call Carmen Sumrall or Jennifer Hodges at JCJC at: 601-477-4114. –>

ELLISVILLE – The Jones County Junior College Workforce Development College is offering training for jobs as an entry-level Heavy Equipment Operator. The class will meet at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center on Monday and Tuesday, nights from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. The first class meeting will be held on Monday, October 3, 2016, at the ATC in Ellisville, through February 28, 2017. Tuition is $714 for the Heavy Equipment Operator Training.