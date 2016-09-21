JCJC announces Homecoming Court 2016

ELLISVILLE–Jones County Junior College announces its 2016 Homecoming Court. Elections were held in September and students chose the following ladies to represent them during Homecoming.

Queen: Carsyn Arender of Raleigh is a physical therapy major. At JCJC, she has been a member of the Touch of Gold dance team both years, and she is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Baptist Student Union. Some of Arender’s high school honors include being a Mississippi Scholar, Hall of Fame, student council and Beta Club. Arender also cheered for her Raleigh Lions and played tennis. Additionally, Arender was voted as Vice President of her senior class and Homecoming Queen. Her future plans consist of graduating from JCJC and furthering her education upon acceptance into the physical therapy program at a Mississippi college. Carsyn’s parents are Jamie and Connie Arender.

Escorting Arender will be Cameron McCarty of Louin. The agriculture business major is a proud member of the 2016 JCJC National Championship Baseball team. At Raleigh High School, McCarty played football and baseball and was a Mississippi Scholar and honor graduate. The sophomore plans to graduate from JCJC and earn his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and continue his family’s cattle farming business. Ron and Darla McCarty are Cameron’s parents.

Student Body Maid : Katlyn Mosley is majoring in elementary education. The Enterprise native is a member of the color guard in the Maroon Typhoon marching band, SGA and FCA. While in high school, Mosley was busy in band, Beta Club, FCA, Students against Destructive Decisions and Mosley played basketball. Mosley has aspirations of doing mission-work in South Africa in the future. Her parents are Chance and Mary Mosley.

Escorting Mosley is Jedidiah Slover of Laurel. The biomedical engineering major graduated from Northeast Jones High School. He played football and tennis, and he was a member of the FCA and First Priority. At JCJC, Slover continues to play tennis and is a part of the FCA. His future plans include being a physical therapist. Slover’s parents are Shannon and Lisa Slover.

Sophomore Maid: Taylorsville native, Abby Jordan is majoring in nutrition. Her JCJC activities include being a member of the Student Government Association and a diamond girl for the baseball team. At Sylva Bay Academy, Jordan was a cheerleader, a member of the softball team, a diamond girl, along with several additional clubs. She was also voted as Most Beautiful and a homecoming maid. Her future plans include furthering her education at MSU. Eric and Dena Jordan are Abby’s parents.

Jordan’s escort is Reece Stringer of Stringer. The electrical engineering major is a trainer for the JCJC football team, a member of the Charles Pickering Honors College and Bobcat Brigade. He was busy at Stringer High School as a member of the football and track team and student council. Some of his honors include earning Hall of Fame and the Presidential Volunteer Service Award. Stringer plans on graduating from Jones and pursuing a degree from MSU. Robbie and Chantal Stringer are Reece’s parents.

Sophomore Maid: Savana Mason of Clara is majoring in secondary education and wants to teach history. Her JCJC activities include being on the leadership team for the Student Government Association and she is a member of the Baptist Student Union praise team. While in high school at Wayne County, the Mississippi Scholar was involved in competitive cheerleading, Beta Club, student council, FCA and she was an FFA officer, winning numerous state and local awards. Her future plans include finishing her degree at MSU and then earning her masters in Dyslexia therapy from Mississippi College.

Mason’s escort is Alex Hinton of Laurel. The Laurel Christian High School graduate is majoring in industrial engineering. The former soccer, cross-country, and track player was also a member of the Presidential Honor Society at LCHS. At JCJC, Hinton’s activities include being involved with the SGA leadership team and playing intramural sports. He plans on pursuing a master’s degree at Mississippi State. His parents are Chris and Holli Hinton.

Freshman Maid: Macy Gordon of Brandon is majoring in dietetics. At Jones, Macy is a member of Jones OnStage show choir. While in high school at Park Place Christian Academy, Gordon was busy as cheer captain and involved in the Rankin Youth Leadership, FCA, Beta Club, National Honor Society and she was elected Homecoming Queen. Her future plans include graduating from JCJC and Mississippi State University.

Gordon’s escort is Noah Billingsley of Hattiesburg. The industrial engineering major is a member of the JCJC men’s soccer team, the engineering club and Phi Theta Kappa honor society. While at Sacred Heart High School, Billingsley was the captain on the state championship soccer team and he was the Senior Beta Club President. His future plans include continuing his education at Mississippi State University. Victor and Catherine Billingsley are Noah’s parents.

Freshman Maid: Katelynn McGowen of Ellisville is majoring in biological sciences. The Ellisville native was busy at South Jones High School as Valedictorian of her class and drum major for three years. Additionally, she was Ellisville’s Miss Hospitality, and earned the Spirit of Miss Hospitality Award. The Mississippi Scholar is credited with volunteering more than 1,200 hours with the Hattiesburg Elks Lodge, she was selected as a Forrest General Hospital Spirit Girl and she taught TGIF classes. At JCJC, McGowen is the head drum major for the Maroon Typhoon marching band, she is a member of the Charles Pickering Honors College, SGA, BSU and FCA. Her future plans include graduating from Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi Medical Center to become an anesthesiologist. Hugh and Robin McGowen are Katelynn’s parents.

McGowen’s escort is Scott Prats from Columbia. The engineering major is a member of the SGA, FCA, BSU, Maroon Typhoon and he plays intramural sports on campus. In high school, Pratt was in the band, theater, and played on the varsity golf and archery teams, and he made three international mission trips. Pratt’s future plans include earning his engineering degree from Mississippi State. Donald and Melinda Prats are Scott’s parents.

The JCJC Homecoming court will also have represented as the flower girl, Victoria Ruffin. The seven-year old is in second grade at Laurel Christian School and is the daughter of Thomas and Finee’ Ruffin. Reid Robinson is a second grader at South Jones Elementary School and will serve as crown bearer for the 2016 Homecoming Court. The seven-year old is the son of Chris and Alissa Robinson.