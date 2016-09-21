JCJC is offering Commercial Truck Driving in Jasper County

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College’s Workforce College is offering a non-credit, Commercial Truck Driving class at the Jasper County Center in Bay Springs. This course will meet on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., beginning October 3, through November 26 (eight weeks).

Before enrolling, participants must have completed an MDOT physical, drug screen test, CDL permit and be 21 years old. The commercial truck driving class will be using the Delmar Tractor-Training Truck Driving Curriculum and covering MDOT compliance procedures, basic safety, hooking/unhooking trailers, pre/post operational equipment checks, maintaining service log, and properly filling out DVIR. At the end of the course, students will receive a JCJC certificate of completion and they will be prepared for the CDL road test. The cost for the non-credit commercial truck driving course is $650.

For more information and to register for the class, prospective students should contact Debbie Ishee at 601-764-9393.