Home teams have advantage this week in JCJC’s Bobcat Math League competition

ELLISVILLE – Having the home-field advantage helped the home teams pick up wins during the third week of the Jones County Junior College’s Bobcat Math League competition. Some of the wins were considered upsets with the only exception being the match between Oak Grove and Northeast Jones which resulted in a tie. Each team garnered 52-points.

The NEJ Tigers did well to keep up with the Oak Grove Warriors who have dominated each week, beating opponents by 30 and 50 points. The Tigers were only able to enjoy being first in the Archimedes Division for a week because the tie moved the Tigers’ status down a notch, allowing the Presbyterian Christian Bobcats to regain the lead in the division. The PCS Bobcats also lead in cumulative points in the Archimedes Division with 160 to NEJ’s 155. The tie did not affect Oak Grove’s status in the Pythagoras Division; they remain on top with more cumulative points (202) and the half-credit win for the tie.

Galileo Division leaders, the Sacred Heart Crusaders were almost knocked off by Gates Division leaders, the Columbia Academy Cougars in a fairly close fight. The Crusaders earned 56 points with the Cougars scoring 46 points. Presbyterian Christian’s Bobcats easily won their battle with the Wayne County War Eagles, 59 to 24, moving Wayne County to the bottom of the Pythagoras Division. PCS and Sacred Heart are the only teams who remain undefeated this week.

“Sacred Heart is returning only two players from last year’s championship team. We are relying heavily on Nick Gallardo, a junior and returning starter, and hope some of our underclassmen will step up. This is a rebuilding year, especially with the format changing from all math questions to including STEM problems. Hopefully, we’ll make the playoffs again this year, which is our main goal for this year,” said Sacred Heart co-coach, Rick Muli.

West Jones’ Mustangs’ came out of the gate trampling over the Richton Rebels this week in the Mustangs’ biggest point win this season. West Jones scored 60 points, winning by a 42-point margin by only allowing Richton 18 points. Also in the Pythagoras Division, Quitman sacked Archimedes Division team, South Jones, 27 to 18. The Quitman Panthers’ win moved them up to third place in the Pythagoras Division rankings, even though the Panthers have fewer cumulative points, (46) than Wayne County (53), who is now in the last place in the division.

Collins advanced in the Gates Division rankings this week with its win over Galileo Division team, Sylva Bay. The Collins Tigers trounced on the Sylva Bay Saints 30 to 20. Raleigh moves up to second place in the Galileo Division after its rumble with the Laurel Tornadoes in the Gates Division. The Lions won 41 to 22 over the Tornadoes. Wayne Academy’s Jaguars managed to rack up 32 points to earn the win in a close battle with the Perry Central Bulldogs, 32 to 25.

Oak Grove continues to dominate in the individual accuracy scores or Most Outstanding Players ranking. Allen Huang of Oak Grove is in first place with an 80 percent accuracy rate. Northeast Jones’ Parker Cruise and Oak Grove’s Ruby Liang are tied for second place with a 76.67 percent rate. Oak Grove mathletes round out the top players with, Jason Guo in fourth place with a 75 percent accuracy rate, Sarah Greer in fifth place with her 73.3 percent rate and Peter Liang is in sixth place with his 70 percent accuracy rate.

Next week, the battle between division leaders, Oak Grove and Presbyterian Christian will likely end with one of the perennial leaders dropping a notch. If Northeast Jones can defeat Wayne County and PCS loses, you’ll see the Northeast Jones Tigers regain the Archimedes Division lead for a second time this season. If Oak Grove loses, and West Jones beats county foe, South Jones, West Jones could take the Pythagoras Division lead for the first time this season. Galileo Division leaders, Sacred Heart could have trouble with Laurel who will be looking for revenge after losing to Raleigh this week. Additionally, Columbia Academy may see an inspired Raleigh team who are also hungry for a winning season.