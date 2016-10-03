JCJC is registering students for spring semester

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College will be registering students for the spring semester until the administrative offices close on Friday, December 14. Registration after the holidays will be on Tuesday, January 8, beginning at 1 p.m. for students whose last names begin with “A” to “K.” Students whose last names begin with “L” to “Z” can begin registering at 3:15 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Academic Support Building. Students must have completed all entrance requirements prior to registering for classes.

Evening classes begin meeting on Tuesday, January 8, 2013, and day classes begin meeting on Wednesday, January 9. The web pages, www.jcjc.edu/new2jones.php and www.jcjc.edu/informationstation/index.php can offer assistance in the admissions process and enrolling for classes.

Prospective students who have not completed all entrance requirements should go to the Admissions and Records office in the Hutcheson-Hubbard Administration Building, Room 108. Prospective students need to complete an application for admission which is available online at www.jcjc.edu. Students must have a final high school and /or college transcript, or a GED score. An ACT score is required for placement in classes. For more information call the Admissions and Records office at 477-4025.

Students enrolling in the MSVCC (100% online classes) or Jones hybrid online classes (75% online classes) should register in the same manner as students registering for traditional classes. General information concerning the requirements of the online classes is available through the JCJC eLEARNING web page at http://www.jcjc.edu/elearning/index.php and at specified registration terminals. Online classes begin on January 14, 2013. Initial communication from online instructors to students will be through the campus e-mail system. New students taking online classes will have their campus e-mail addresses created at the close of regular registration.