JCJC is registering students for Spring semester

ELLISVILLE – Students wishing to attend Jones County Junior College for the spring semester can register for classes now. New students to Jones can make an appointment with the Student Success Center counselors to register for classes by calling, (601) 477-4257. Current students should see their advisors. The web pages, www.jcjc.edu/new2jones.php and www.jcjc.edu/informationstation/index.php can offer assistance in the admissions process and enrolling for classes. Night classes begin on Tuesday, January 8 and day classes begin on Wednesday, January 9, 2013.

High school students wanting to participate in the dual enrollment program will need to contact the Office of Recruitment at (601) 477-4116. Registration for dual enrollment students will be on Tuesday, November 13, and Thursday, November 15, at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Please call to schedule an appointment.

Prospective students who have not completed all entrance requirements should go to the Admissions and Records office in the Hutcheson-Hubbard Administration Building, Room 108. Prospective students need to complete an application for admission which is available online at www.jcjc.edu. Students must have a final high school and /or college transcript, or a GED score. An ACT score is required for placement in classes. For more information call the Admissions and Records office at (601) 477-4025.

Students enrolling in the MSVCC (100% online classes) or Jones hybrid online classes (75% online classes) should register in the same manner as students registering for traditional classes. General information concerning the requirements of the online classes is available through the JCJC eLEARNING web page at http://www.jcjc.edu/elearning/index.php and at specified registration terminals. Online classes begin on January 14, 2013. Initial communication from online instructors to students will be through the campus e-mail system. New students taking online classes will have their campus e-mail addresses created at the close of regular registration.

The registration fee for all students is $40. There will be a charge of $100 per semester hour for those taking less than 12 credit hours. Tuition for full-time students is $1124.00. All students are charged a Technology fee of $3 per hour up to $36 and a $40 health fee for free visits to the campus nurse practitioner and the campus fitness center. The online class fee is an additional $30 per MSVCC online class. For more information call 601-477-4000 or the SSC at 601-477-4257.

