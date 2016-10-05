JCJC “Treats in the Streets” on Halloween

ELLISVILLE- Jones County Junior College’s Student Government Association along with campus clubs and organizations, the city of Ellisville and the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation will be hosting the annual “Treats in the Streets” night of activities on Monday, October 31, 2016 from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. The trick-or-treat trail event will wind through the campus around the Terrell Tisdale Library and C.L. Neill Student Center. Admission is free, unless otherwise noted, and the public is welcome to attend to all events. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

From 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., JCJC clubs and organizations will have treats and games available around, and between the library and student center square. This event is for children ages 0 to 12 years, and all children must be accompanied by an adult to attend. Also, the JCJC all-you-can-eat cafeteria will stay open for dinner. The cost for children ages 4 to 9 years of age is $4.50, and children ages 9 and adults is $7.25 ( tax included) . Taco Bell will be open until 9 p.m. & the Bobcat Grill will be open until 8 p.m.; both are located behind the A.B. Howard Gymnasium.

Additionally, the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation will feature a “Jump City” with six-inflatables for children ages 6 through12 to enjoy if accompanied by a parent. The “Jump City” will be located outside, in front of Jones Hall in conjunction with the annual “Treats in the Streets” celebration. The Foundation will also provide healthy snacks throughout the trail.

The costume contests will begin at 5:30 p.m. by the art gallery entrance for kids ages 0 to 12. At 6 p.m. a costume contest for JCJC students will begin.

The annual Treats in the Streets celebration is an outdoor event and may be cancelled or modified, if it rains or if the weather is not conducive for children. For more information call JCJC Student Services at 477-4030 or Rebecca Patrick at 601-477-4109.