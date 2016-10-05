JCJC’s Concert Choir begins new season

ELLISVILLE–Jones County Junior College’s Concert Choir has begun a new season of performances this fall and will be in Quitman on Sunday, October 9, at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Quitman. The Quitman High School Choir, under the direction of Robby Daniels will be joining the JCJC Concert Choir. The public is invited to attend this free event.

JCJC Choral director, Joel Dunlap will be directing a group of 105-talented members of the JCJC Concert Choir singing a varied repertoire including classic hymns, traditional concert spirituals and gospel songs. Featured songs include, “Wade in the Water,” “It is well with my Soul,” and “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty.” The concert will also feature JCJC student soloists and sophomore vocal music majors, Anna “Coco” Caldwell and Jonathan LaCourse and Benjamin Holifield on violin. Assisting the choir as the group’s accompanist is JCJC’s fine arts faculty member Dr. Victoria Johnson. For more information contact the JCJC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4094.