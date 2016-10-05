JCJC’s Concert Choir begins new season

ELLISVILLE–Jones County Junior College’s Concert Choir has begun a new season of performances this fall and will be in Quitman on Sunday, October 9, at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Quitman. The Quitman High School Choir, under the direction of Robby Daniels will be joining the JCJC Concert Choir. The public is invited to attend this free event.
JCJC Choral director, Joel Dunlap will be directing a group of 105-talented members of the JCJC Concert Choir singing a varied repertoire including classic hymns, traditional concert spirituals and gospel songs. Featured songs include, “Wade in the Water,” “It is well with my Soul,” and “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty.” The concert will also feature JCJC student soloists and sophomore vocal music majors, Anna “Coco” Caldwell and Jonathan LaCourse and Benjamin Holifield on violin. Assisting the choir as the group’s accompanist is JCJC’s fine arts faculty member Dr. Victoria Johnson. For more information contact the JCJC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4094.
JCJC Concert Choir Members
Manuel Alvarado, Laurel
Kenneth Andrews, Jr., Laurel
Reagan Arnold, Hattiesburg
Courtney Barnette, Laurel
J. D. Bilbo, Ellisville
Robia Bobbett, Raleigh
Devin Boothe, Lucedale
Brandon Boykin, Seminary
Shania Bradley, Waynesboro
Jacob Brannon, Ellisville
Ashlynn Breland, Ellisville
Erica Bridges, Laurel
Leah Brown, Laurel
Harrison Bryant, Prentiss
Anna Caldwell, Laurel
Destin Calhoun, Laurel
Courtney Catchings, Canton
Amy Champion, Roxie, MS
Bailee Clark, Laurel
Miracle Clemons, Hattiesburg
Heather Conkle, Laurel
Mitchell Cook, Collins
Destenie Cooper, Ellisville
Christian Culpepper, Laurel
Latommie Ducksworth, Louin, MS
Reagan Dukes, Laurel
Laken Dunn, Hattiesburg
Christen Ford, Ellisville
Jasmine Franklin, Columbia
Demy Freeman, Ellisville
Jaylin Goodloe, Canton
Mara Gray, New Hope
Victor Harris, Laurel
Yancey Hearn, Laurel
Trey Hicks, Ellisville
Benjamin Holifield, Laurel
Aleycia Horne, Laurel
Melody Howard, Long Beach
Natalie Howard, Waynesboro
Bailey Humphrey, Hattiesburg
Casey Jefcoat, Hattiesburg
Ravin Jefferson, Laurel
Stephen Jones, Starkville
Daniel King, Seminary
Jonathan LaCourse, Long Beach
Quanesha Laster, Waynesboro
Briana Lee, Sumrall
LaArthur Lindsey, Jr., Hattiesburg
Megan Livingston, Laurel
Christopher Loper, Ellisville
Alexis Love, Laurel
Lakin McDonald, Brooklyn
Kacie McGowen, Laurel
Mikala McLaurin, Heidelberg
Regina McLaurin, Louin, MS
Yasmine McLaurin, Bay Springs
Alexis Melendez, Laurel
Timothy Milling, Purvis
Davonzell Moncrief, Raleigh
Elizabeth Morrison, Long Beach
Dwaylin Naylor, Laurel
Akiem Nelson, Waynesboro
Shiann Nichols, Vancleave
Zackerise Page, Jr., Laurel
Courtney Parker, Monroeville, AL
Marla Parker, Laurel
Tianna Pearson, Quitman
Samantha Phillips, Laurel
Deontae Pickens, Bay Springs
Taylor Pippin, Laurel
Caitlin Pittman, Waynesboro
Carter Poister, Laurel
Ashley Ramsey, Mobile, AL
Callista Reid, Purvis
Taniji Rogers, Ellisville
Lavander Rowzee, Laurel
Mize Rowzee, Laurel
Anna Ruffin, Hattiesburg
Israel Russell, Long Beach
Carly Shoemake, Laurel
Cory Skellion, Ellisville
Abigail Smith, Ellisville
Marion Smith, Waynesboro
Samantha Smith, Brooklyn
Katerious Spivery, Laurel
Fredrick Strickland, Jr.
Natalie Sullivan, Hattiesburg
Roshunda Sumrall, Laurel
Kathryn Taylor, Collins
Kennedy Taylor, Laurel
Meagan Tolbert, Ellisville
Collin Tweedle, Petal
Devin Vete, Brooklyn
Sabrina Voge, Laurel
Karizma Wade, Hattiesburg
Melody Walker, Waynesboro
Joseph Walters, Ellisville
Sidnee Watkins, Laurel
Rachel Webb, Moselle
Levi Wilson, Cohutta, GA
Shelby Yarber, Laurel