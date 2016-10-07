JCJC’s Bobcat Math League leaders upset; one team left undefeated

ELLISVILLE – While some things never change, this week’s competition amongst the Jones County Junior College Bobcat Math League’s teams have seen some big changes. Sacred Heart is the only team to remain undefeated after the fourth week of competition. Three of the division leaders have managed to keep their top spot, except in the Archimedes Division. The Northeast Jones Tigers’ win against the Wayne County War Eagles put them back as the division leader this week, knocking off the Presbyterian Christian Bobcats for the second time this season. Despite the fact the PCS Bobcats have scored two more cumulative points (206) than the Tigers, this weeks’ loss to the Oak Grove Warriors, 99 to 46, moved the Bobcats down a notch in the division rankings. Oak Grove remains on top of the Pythagoras Division with a half win over its division’s teams and compiling the most cumulative points in the BML with 301.

Other changes in the Archimedes Division include Richton and South Jones trading positions in the division. Both teams lost in their matches but South Jones has earned two more total points than Richton, 101 to 99. The South Jones Braves lost to county rival, the West Jones Mustangs, 46 to 30. Richton’s Rebels succumbed to the

Quitman Panthers in a close match, 27-25.

With Sacred Hearts’ perfect record this season, they have secured a spot in the playoffs as Galileo division leaders, and have earned 231 cumulative points. The Crusaders outmaneuvered the Laurel Tornadoes, 57 to 26 in this week’s match-up. Laurel remains in second place in the Gates Division despite their loss, due to the total 121 points earned this season. Gates Division’s Columbia Academy Cougars continue as division leaders with 171 total points and the win over the Raleigh Lions, 44 to 24. The Lions are 2-2 in the Galileo Division and are ranked second.

The Sylva Bay Saints surprised the Perry Central Bulldogs with a blistering 33 to 9 defeat. However, the Saints’ cumulative points prevent them from moving up in the Galileo Division ranks. Perry Central’s Gates Division rank also remains unchanged, in fourth place. Collins and Wayne Academy’s third place division rankings also remain unchanged, despite the Collins Tigers’ whipping of the Wayne Academy Jaguars, 44 to 30. Since both Galileo teams, Raleigh and Wayne Academy are 2-2, and their cumulative points are the same at, 122, they are tied in division rankings.

For the fourth week, Oak Grove mathletes continue to dominate in the individual accuracy scores or Most Outstanding Players ranking. Allen Huang of Oak Grove managed to keep his first place rank but has to share the top spot with fellow mathlete, Jason Guo who has also earned an average accuracy rate of 83.33 percent. Tied for third place in the MOP leader’s board are Oak Grove’s Sarah Greer and Ruby Liang with 75 percent. Parker Cruise from Northeast Jones is in fifth place with a 72.50 percent average and teammate, Savannah Smith earned the sixth top spot with a 70 percent accuracy average.

Next week, mathletes will take a break and return to competition October 17 and 18. When they return for the last week of the regular season competition, teams will have an extra incentive to win and earn points to reach the post-season playoffs. Presbyterian Christian will have a shot at retaking the Archimedes Division lead if they can knock off Northeast Jones with a win. The two teams have been trading the lead all season. With a win against Sylva Bay, Wayne Academy could break the second place tie with the Raleigh Lions and earn that spot outright in the Galileo Division. Raleigh faces the undefeated Sacred Heart team. Columbia Academy could face an eager-to-win Laurel team, with the opportunity to replace the Gates Division leader.

To see results, pictures and more, click on the Bobcat Math League Facebook Page: JCJC Bobcat Math League. For more information about the Bobcat Math League contact Dr. Jessica Bunch (JCJC Bobcat Math League Commissioner) at 601-477-5422 or email at jessica.bunch@jcjc.edu.