JCJC offers non-credit computer Word & Adobe Premier Pro CC

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College’s Workforce College will be offering the non-credit computer course, “ Microsoft Word 2016 Basic” on Monday nights, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. beginning November 7 through December 12, 2016. This class will meet at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville. Pre-registration is required by October 21 for the $55 class.

The computer course, “Adobe Premier Pro CC (Creative Cloud) Post-Production Video Editing Class” will be offered on Monday nights, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. beginning October 17 through December 17. Topics cover ed in this course include, navigating Premiere Pro CC (2015) properly and efficiently, effectively editing visual media, compression and codecs, and project delivery methods for your clients.

Because Adobe Premier Pro CC Post-Production Video Editing is very technology/software specific, participants are required to bring their own Mac computer with a Creative Cloud subscription for Premier Pro.

The cost of this course is $75. Registration and payment are required by October 14.