JCJC’s Jasper County Center is offering basic machining class

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College is offering Basic Machining as a non-credit class at the Jasper County Center in Bay Springs. This class includes classroom instruction and hands-on training in the shop. The machining class will meet Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. beginning Monday, October 31, 2016, through December 15, 2016.

Students will receive a JCJC Workforce Certificate upon successful completion of this course, which also serves as pre-employment training for surrounding companies. Successful participants of the basic machining class can also receive the Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification, with an additional 90 hours of training. The cost of the basic machining class is $250. Contact Debbie Ishee at the Jasper Center 601-764-9393 to register or for more information.