JCJC’s “Madrigals & More” concert Laurel’s First-Trinity Presbyterian Church

ELLISVILLE –Jones County Junior College’s Fine Arts Department invites the public to enjoy an evening of Renaissance music at its annual “Madrigals and More” concert, which is open to the public free of charge. The various JCJC student and faculty small ensembles will be performing at First-Trinity Presbyterian Church in Laurel, on Tuesday, October 25, at 7 p.m. This special event spotlights a diverse group of performers from student ensembles and solos, to faculty solos, and faculty-student collaborations. Performances will include musical selections from composers such as Josquin des Prez, John Bennet, Luis de Milán, Thomas Weelkes, Jacques Arcadelt, William Byrd, Girolamo Frescobaldi, Johann Hermann Schein, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Claudio Monteverdi, Johann Sebastian Bach, and others.

Concert hosts, JC Voices, under the direction of Dr. Susan A. Smith will perform a variety of selections from the Renaissance, highlighting selections from “the top 10” madrigal composers “beyond Morley,” who is possibly the most famous of all madrigal composers.

In addition to the choral selections, the audience will also hear somewhat rare instruments, including the harpsichord, played by JCJC’s newest piano instructor, Dr. Jonathan Jung, and the lute, played by JCJC guitar instructor, Dr. Michael Boyd. Dr. Jung and JC Voices’ accompanist, Dr. Victoria Johnson will perform together, Prelude and Fugue in D Major from The Well-Tempered Clavier Book 2.

The audience will also enjoy performances from the JCJC Brass Ensemble, conducted by Tracy Bedgood, along with JCJC Director of Bands, Dr. Ben Burge who is making his JCJC “Madrigals and More” debut conducting the Clarinet Choir. JCJC Assistant Director of Bands and flute instructor, Lindsey Keay, will be conducting the Flute Choir in two, popular Renaissance period dance movements.

For more information about “Madrigals and More,” or to find out how to support JC Voices or JCJC Fine Arts, call the JCJC Fine Arts Department at 601-477-4094.