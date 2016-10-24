JCJC’s Bobcat Math League playoff schedule announced

ELLISVILLE – After six weeks of regular season competition, Sacred Heart remains as the only undefeated team in the Jones County Junior College Bobcat Math League. The Crusaders managed to fend off the Raleigh Lions, 46 to 33, who were thirsty for the chance to make the playoffs. As a result, the Sacred Heart Crusaders clinched the Galileo Division title, they are the top-seeded playoff team, and the Crusaders are the only team from the Galileo division going to the playoffs at JCJC, on Wednesday, November 2, beginning at 9 a.m. in the Fine Arts Auditorium. The public is welcome to watch the final six teams compete for the Jones County Junior College Bobcat Math League Championship title. The top scoring individual team members will also be recognized during this final day of competition.

Like all season, the top two teams in the Archimedes Division, Presbyterian Christian and Northeast Jones flipped positions again this week. The Bobcats of Presbyterian Christian managed to keep the Northeast Jones Tigers from keeping the top spot and ensuring a bid to the playoffs by winning their match. The two teams battled it out in a relatively close competition with the Bobcats taking the win, 46 to 36. Northeast Jones’ record and cumulative points allow them to stay alive with a wildcard spot in the playoffs as the sixth-seeded team. PCS is the third-seeded team.

The Oak Grove Warriors are eager to gain the Championship title and will have a good shot as the second-seeded team in the playoffs. The Warriors’ decisive, 67 to 22 victory over of the Wayne County War Eagles secured the Pythagoras Division lead. Additionally, the Warriors have the most cumulative points, 368. The nearest competitor, the Sacred Heart Crusaders and top seed with 277 total points, are 91 points from the Warriors’ total accumulated points in the regular season. Also in the Pythagoras Division, the win against the Quitman Panthers, 47 to 29, secured West Jones’ Mustangs a wildcard place in the playoffs and the fifth-seed.

Rounding out the teams earning a berth in the playoffs are the Columbia Academy Cougars as the fourth-seeded team. The Cougars whipped the Laurel Tornadoes 44 to 21, securing the Gates Division title and the playoff bid. While the Perry Central Bulldogs managed to slip by the Collins Tigers, 27 to 25, neither team is eligible for the playoffs.

Individual top scoring students or the Most Outstanding Players are predominantly from Oak Grove with the top spot being shared by Warriors, Jason Guo and Allen Huang. The All-League Team comprised of the top eight mathletes during the regular season are: Parker Cruise-Northeast Jones; Nick Gallardo-Sacred Heart; Sarah Greer-Oak Grove; Jason Guo-Oak Grove; Allen Huang-Oak Grove; Peter Liang-Oak Grove; Ruby Liang-Oak Grove and Ben Majors of Presbyterian Christian.