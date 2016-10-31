JCJC costume contest winners

ELLISVILLE – The fall weather brought out an estimated three thousand princesses, super heroes, goblins and ghouls to have fun at the annual Jones County Junior College Treats in the Streets on Halloween. Hundreds of kids participated in the costume contests for babies and teens, with the winners of the creatively dressed kids receiving treats, sweet prizes and games from the Student Affairs Offices in JCJC.

College students who dressed the best were also given cash prizes for their efforts. Winning the Most Original category was Brittany Lee of Laurel dressed as Barbie in the box. The scariest JCJC student competing was Douglas Little of Soso dressed as Jason. The Most Creative costumes were worn by Miles Ezell of Purvis and Sabrina Sagers of Biloxi as the Mexican and the Piñata. The Best Overall Costume went to, Woody and Jessie from Toy Story, Ben Robertson and Bridgett Cooley of Ellisville.

Treats in the Streets is an annual, free, community event that is hosted by the JCJC Student Government Association, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation and the city of Ellisville.