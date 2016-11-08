JCJC English instructor selected as Mississippi Humanities Teacher of the Year

Inspiring Greatness Since 1911
instructor, Missie Meeks (middle) was selected to be Mississippi Humanities
Teacher of the Year for Jones County Junior College. She is pictured (left to
right) with JCJC Academic Assistant Dean, Jason Dedwylder, JCJC VP of
Instructional Affairs, Mississippi Humanities Council representative and program
officer, Caroline Gillespie and JCJC President, Dr. Jesse Smith as she is presented
with a gift.
shared her presentation, “Using
Technology to Build Composition Skills” at JCJC in recognition of her being
selected as the Mississippi Humanities Council’s Humanities Teacher of the
Year.
Cutline missie speaking and screen:
Humanities Teacher of the Year and JCJC English instructor, Missie Meeks
explained during a presentation for the MHC, that the use of technology in the
classroom allows student to engage, learn at their pace and technology empowers
them to be better writers.
DATE: November 30, 2016
Mississippi Humanities Teacher of the Year
the last 16 years, JCJC English instructor, Missie Meeks has been teaching
students English and Composition. For most of that time, she has incorporated technology, which she believes has
enhanced learning. Meeks recently shared her strategies, outcomes and
technology used in the classroom to build students’ composition skills in a
presentation hosted by the Mississippi Humanities Council. The Ellisville
native was recently honored as Mississippi Humanities Council’s Teacher of the Year,
representing JCJC. The MHC honors
Humanities instructors from the state’s community colleges and universities in
an effort to showcase the knowledge of Mississippi’s teachers, according to MHC
program officer, Caroline Gillespie.
to be chosen for this honor and feel privileged to share my technology tips to
inspire other educators to find
innovative ways to use technology in their classroom to engage students and
prepare students for the workforce,” said Meeks.
Teacher of the Year, Meeks will be honored in Jackson at a banquet where she will
receive a cash award and a plaque.
of South Jones, JCJC and USM, and she earned her Masters of Education degree
from William Carey University. Last year,
she was designated as the Advisement Coordinator for the Humanities Department
at JCJC. She is the sponsor for the Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society
chapter at JCJC and a member of the Two-Year
College English Association. In addition to her professional work, for the last
six years, Meeks has coordinated JCJC’s Kids’ College, which is a week-long summer camp for children under 12
years of age. She was honored in 2010 as a Mississippi
Lamplighter for Outstanding Teachers. In 2011, Meeks was also honored with the
Barbara and Gary Sauls Humanities Award and in 2012 she received the Faculty
Award for Excellence in Work and College Service at JCJC.
