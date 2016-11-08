JONES,

JCJC English instructor selected as

Mississippi Humanities Teacher of the Year

ELLISVILLE – For

the last 16 years, JCJC English instructor, Missie Meeks has been teaching

students English and Composition. For most of that time, she has incorporated technology, which she believes has

enhanced learning. Meeks recently shared her strategies, outcomes and

technology used in the classroom to build students’ composition skills in a

presentation hosted by the Mississippi Humanities Council. The Ellisville

native was recently honored as Mississippi Humanities Council’s Teacher of the Year,

representing JCJC. The MHC honors

Humanities instructors from the state’s community colleges and universities in

an effort to showcase the knowledge of Mississippi’s teachers, according to MHC

program officer, Caroline Gillespie.

“I am very humbled

to be chosen for this honor and feel privileged to share my technology tips to

inspire other educators to find

innovative ways to use technology in their classroom to engage students and

prepare students for the workforce,” said Meeks.

In recognition of being JCJC’s Mississippi Humanities

Teacher of the Year, Meeks will be honored in Jackson at a banquet where she will

receive a cash award and a plaque.

Meeks is a graduate

of South Jones, JCJC and USM, and she earned her Masters of Education degree

from William Carey University. Last year,

she was designated as the Advisement Coordinator for the Humanities Department

at JCJC. She is the sponsor for the Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society

chapter at JCJC and a member of the Two-Year

College English Association. In addition to her professional work, for the last

six years, Meeks has coordinated JCJC’s Kids’ College, which is a week-long summer camp for children under 12

years of age. She was honored in 2010 as a Mississippi

Lamplighter for Outstanding Teachers. In 2011, Meeks was also honored with the

Barbara and Gary Sauls Humanities Award and in 2012 she received the Faculty

Award for Excellence in Work and College Service at JCJC.

