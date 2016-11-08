JCJC’s Greene County Center offers Custom Craft Class

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College’s Greene County Center is offering a one-day Custom Craft Class teaching participants how to use a silhouette cutting machine, like a plotter, to create vinyl lettering, silhouette cameos and other custom craft items. The class will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the JCJC Greene County Center in Leakesville.

Learn the skills needed to make custom items with a silhouette cutting machine like signs for vehicles, scrapbooking, glass etching, heat transfer vinyl, and techniques like layering with color and making custom designs. The cost of the class is $100 and includes project supplies, snacks, lunch and hands-on training. For reservations, or more information contact, Latishea Crabtree at 601-394-4421 or email: latishea.crabtree@jcjc.edu.