JONES, Inspiring Greatness Since 1911
Contact: Teresa McCreery, JCJC Media-Public Relations
Director, 601-477-4032
Director, 601-477-4032
RELEASE DATE: November 7, 2016 PSA/News KILL
DATE: December 2, 2016
DATE: December 2, 2016
JCJC’s
Greene County Center offers Custom Craft Class
Greene County Center offers Custom Craft Class
ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College’s Greene
County Center is offering a one-day Custom Craft Class teaching participants
how to use a silhouette cutting machine, like a plotter, to create vinyl
lettering, silhouette cameos and other custom craft items. The class will be
held on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the JCJC Greene
County Center in Leakesville.
County Center is offering a one-day Custom Craft Class teaching participants
how to use a silhouette cutting machine, like a plotter, to create vinyl
lettering, silhouette cameos and other custom craft items. The class will be
held on Saturday, December 3, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the JCJC Greene
County Center in Leakesville.
Learn the skills needed to make custom items with a
silhouette cutting machine like signs for vehicles, scrapbooking, glass
etching, heat transfer vinyl, and techniques like layering with color and
making custom designs. The cost of the
class is $100 and includes project supplies, snacks, lunch and hands-on
training. For reservations, or more
information contact, Latishea Crabtree at 601-394-4421 or email: latishea.crabtree@jcjc.edu.
silhouette cutting machine like signs for vehicles, scrapbooking, glass
etching, heat transfer vinyl, and techniques like layering with color and
making custom designs. The cost of the
class is $100 and includes project supplies, snacks, lunch and hands-on
training. For reservations, or more
information contact, Latishea Crabtree at 601-394-4421 or email: latishea.crabtree@jcjc.edu.
–>