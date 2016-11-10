JCJC’s “A Jingle Jazz Christmas” partners with Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

ELLISVILLE – The Jones County Junior College Fine Arts Department is pleased to partner with the Salvation Army again this year in providing a bit of Christmas cheer for “angels” in the Pine Belt. The public is invited to begin the holiday season by attending, “A Jingle Jazz Christmas,” featuring the JC Jazz and JC Voices for an evening of jazzy Christmas tunes on Thursday, December 1, at 7 p.m. in the Bobby Shows Exhibit Hall in the Ronald E. Whitehead Advanced Technology Center, located in the Howard Technology Park in Ellisville.

In lieu of a ticket, the students and faculty of the JCJC Fine Arts Department request that you bring one new unwrapped toy for the Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” program as your admission to the concert . Gift suggestions include toys, sports equipment, board games and plush animals. All the donations will be given to children in our area this Christmas.

“This event has been so successful the past couple of years! Our students enjoy the fun and challenging repertoire of this concert and genuinely feel the support of the community when the room is full of people who come to see them perform and to give something back to our local community,” said Jennifer Hart, JCJC Fine Arts Instructor.

In return for your donation, Jones music students will provide an evening of beautiful holiday favorites like,“Silent Night,” “Away in a Manger,” and more current classics like “Breath of Heaven,” as well as standards like “Sleigh Ride,” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” JC Jazz, under the direction of Lucas Brust, one of the department’s newest faculty members, will be swinging and ringing in the season with “Getting’ in the Mood for Christmas,” “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late),” by Ross Bagdasarian, Sr., and “Christmas Time is Here” by Vince Guaraldi.