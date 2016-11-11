JCJC Yearbook’s “Most Beautiful Pageant” Winners Announced

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College hosted its annual Most Beautiful Pageant recently with Hattiesburg’s Katelyn Stone earning the title this year. The South Jones High School graduate is a sophomore majoring in biology at JCJC. Stone is a member of the Student Government Association, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and serves as the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Vice President of Fellowship. Additionally, Stone was recently selected as one of two, Academic All-American nominees at JCJC.

Twenty-four contestants competed for the title of Most Beautiful with graduate of JCJC and Mississippi State University, Leighann Pacific serving as the mistress of ceremonies for the evening. The Top Five winners were Bailey White, 4th alternate; Victoria Hosey, 3rd alternate; Kaylee Lack, 2nd alternate; Phebe Tisdale, 1st alternate; and Most Beautiful Katelyn Stone.

The Top Ten winners in JCJC’s Most Beautiful Pageant were: Brittani Powe of Ellisville, Ariel Blalock of Hattiesburg, Bailey White of Bay Springs, Kaylee Lack of Mount Olive, Most Beautiful Katelyn Stone of Hattiesburg, Phebe Tisdale of Laurel, Victoria Hosey of Collins, Ashlynn Breland of Ellisville, Maggie Merrell of New Hebron and Carlie Purvis of Morton.

Winning the title of Miss Congeniality was Alexus Hickson of Taylorsville. The essay winner was Katelyn Stone of Hattiesburg. Cheyenne Fraun of Moselle was the Audience Choice winner. Most Photogenic went to Ashlynn Breland of Ellisville.