JCJC’s Concert Choir presents, “O Holy Night” with special guests

ELLISVILLE – The Fine Arts Department of Jones County Junior College is proud to present “O Holy Night,” a Christmas concert presented by the JCJC Concert Choir, and special guests including an orchestra and dancers from the Laurel Ballet Academy. The public is invited to attend this free concert on Sunday, December 4, at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Laurel.

JCJC’s 102-member Concert Choir, under the direction of Joel Dunlap, will present Christmas classics such as “Away in a Manger,” “O Holy Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” and “The First Noel.” Sixteen JCJC students from the Concert Choir will also be featured playing the hand bells for the concert. Additionally, the Laurel Ballet Academy Performance Company, under the direction of Jill Pelhan will perform with the choir for several musical numbers.

“O ur Christmas concert promises to be a great performance with many recognizable Christmas selections for the audience. Also for the first time in many years, we will add a full orchestra and hand bells to our concert. I expanded the concert to include ballet dancers, hand bells and orchestra in hopes of delivering to the community an all-inclusive sense of a Christmas concert. Christmas is a joyful time with classic music and dance. We are blessed to have the support of the JCJC Administration to assist us in providing a meaningful Christmas performance to our community,” said Dunlap.

The Concert Choir has a long tradition of presenting beautiful music in concerts across our area throughout the year. Dunlap said he appreciates the local churches opening their doors to our students, allowing them to present concerts for patrons throughout the region. For more information, contact Joel Dunlap at joel.dunlap@jcjc.edu or call 601-477-4094.