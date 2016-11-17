JCJC’s Clarke County Center announces spring class schedule

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College’s Center in Stonewall is offering college credit and non-credit day and night courses this spring. Class dates and times may vary depending on demand. Non-credit classes currently scheduled for this spring include: Welding with NCCER CORE meets Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.; Night Welding meets Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.; Petroleum Training and Certification meets Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.; and Commercial Truck Driving meets Saturdays, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Western Civilization is currently the only college credit scheduled for spring 2017.

Tuition costs can be found on the website, along with registration information, at http://www.jcjc.edu/ . If you have any questions, call Rachel Harris at 601-659-0622 or email her at rachel.harris@jcjc.edu .

Spring College Credit Classes:

Western Civilization I

Spring College Non-Credit Classes:

Afternoon Welding with NCCER CORE (semester) Monday through Thursday, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Night Welding (semester) Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Petroleum Training and Certification (semester) Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Commercial Truck Driving Saturdays, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.