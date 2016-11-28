JCJC offers Pipefitting class in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College will be offering a Pipefitting class at the Whitehead Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville. The class will meet on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. starting on January 17, 2017, through June 29, 2017.

The five-month Pipefitting class will cover Core, Level 1 and Level 2 of the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) curriculum and it will prepare students for the NCCER credentials. Topics covered in the course include basic safety, construction and pipefitting math, hand tools, power tools, blueprint reading, basic rigging, employability and communication skills, oxyfuel cutting, piping systems, pipe fabrication and installation.