JCJC’s Small Ensembles present an evening of instrumental music

ELLISVILLE – An evening of instrumental music featuring Jones County Junior College’s student musicians from five different small ensembles will be presented on Tuesday, December 6, at 7 p.m. in the JCJC Fine Arts Auditorium. Ensembles performing include the JCJC Brass Ensemble and Low Brass Ensemble directed by Tracy Bedgood, along with the JCJC Clarinet Ensemble and the JCJC Saxophone Ensemble directed by Dr. Ben Burge, and the JCJC Flute Choir directed by Lindsey Keay. The public is invited to this free concert.

The small ensemble instrumental concert will feature the chamber ensembles as they perform a wide variety of literature including some pieces that will get you in the holiday spirit. These student performers rehearse each week, learning repertoire specific to their instrument. This allows the students to perform a variety of styles showing off the beauty and the range of sounds unique to their instrument. Most of these musicians also perform in the marching band and/or symphonic band, and may also take private lessons through the JCJC Fine Arts Department. The collaboration of the student performers is a valuable part of their instruction. For more information about the Small Ensemble Concert, call the Fine Arts office at 601-477-4094 or click on the link to the JCJC Fine Arts Facebook page JCJC Fine Arts