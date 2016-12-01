JCJC’s Small Ensembles present an evening of instrumental music

ELLISVILLE – An evening of instrumental music featuring Jones County Junior College’s student musicians from five different small ensembles will be presented on Tuesday, December 6, at 7 p.m. in the JCJC Fine Arts Auditorium. Ensembles performing include the JCJC Brass Ensemble and Low Brass Ensemble directed by Tracy Bedgood, along with the JCJC Clarinet Ensemble and the JCJC Saxophone Ensemble directed by Dr. Ben Burge, and the JCJC Flute Choir directed by Lindsey Keay. The public is invited to this free concert.
The small ensemble instrumental concert will feature the chamber ensembles as they perform a wide variety of literature including some pieces that will get you in the holiday spirit. These student performers rehearse each week, learning repertoire specific to their instrument. This allows the students to perform a variety of styles showing off the beauty and the range of sounds unique to their instrument. Most of these musicians also perform in the marching band and/or symphonic band, and may also take private lessons through the JCJC Fine Arts Department. The collaboration of the student performers is a valuable part of their instruction.For more information about the Small Ensemble Concert, call the Fine Arts office at 601-477-4094 or click on the link to the JCJC Fine Arts Facebook page JCJC Fine Arts.
Members of JCJC Brass Ensemble
Trumpet
Abel Hall, Hattiesburg
Nathan Lucky, Meridian
J.T. Sams, Columbus
Devin Vete, Brooklyn
Horn
Jorge Castillo, Moselle
Jacob Kouser, Vicksburg
Trombone
Quentin Buck, Soso
Ben Husbands, Pearl
Andrew Watson, Ovett
Tuba
Devin Boothe, Lucedale
Brian Evans, Hattiesburg
Members of JCJC Low Brass Ensemble
Trombone
Linda Echenique, Laurel
Will Farmer, Starkville
Andrew Watson, Ovett
Euphonium
Dallas Osmundson, Enterprise
Simone Johnson *
Tuba
Steven Dixon *
Antonio Ducksworth, Louin
Brian Evans, Hattiesburg
Meagan Lint *
* denotes USM student
Members of JCJC Clarinet Ensemble
Mikala McLaurin, Laurel
Peyton Eaves, Moselle
Bailey Aultman, Petal
Christain Lee, Moselle
Members of JCJC Saxophone Ensemble Saxophone
Kiyah Hillman, Madison
Jordan Sanders, Ellisville
Terry Jackson, Hattiesburg
Joshua Anderson, Richton
Thomas Gunnel, Seminary
Sydney Herrington, Meridian
Brelynne Baldwin, Raleigh
Sarah Conn, Roxie
Members of JCJC Flute Choir
Scarlett Sandifer, Ellisville
Amanda Rich, Petal
Kemberly Freeman, Ellisville
Parker Sparks, Hattiesburg
Allison Earl, Seminary
Alondra Martin, Collins
Brooklyn Smith, Ridgeland
Briana Lewis, Petal
