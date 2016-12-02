JCJC invites community to “Lighting of the Lake” Christmas event

ELLISVILLE – The Jones County Junior College’s third annual community-wide Christmas caroling event called, “Lighting of the Lake” will be held Tuesday, December 6, at 6 p.m. T he public is invited to join in the Christmas tree lighting and caroling event around the Lake behind Jones Hall. Bobcat Santa will be collecting canned goods for the Glory House Mission in Laurel and he will be available for kids to take pictures and hear Christmas wishes. Additionally, the Methodist Church of Ellisville’s Children’s Choir will lead the crowd in Christmas Carols while the trees are lit surrounding the lake. Hot chocolate will also be available at this free event.

The event is sponsored by the JCJC Student Government Association and the Next Steps in Health Grant through the Mississippi Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation. Everyone is also invited to the 7 p.m. Small Ensembles Concert following the Lighting at the Lake which will be held in the Fine Arts Auditorium. For more information contact Sonya Dykes at 601-477-4229.