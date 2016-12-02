JCJC is offering a welding night class in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College’s Workforce College is offering a welding night class at the JCJC Advanced Technology Center in Ellisville. The course will meet Monday through Thursday nights, from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, January 9, 2017, through Friday, June 15, 2017.

The welding night class will cover welding safety, Oxyfuel cutting, base metal preparation, weld quality, SMAW (stick welding), steel prep and basic fabrication. Advanced topics are offered as requested. The cost of the class is $350.

To register and pay for the welding class please come to the JCJC Advanced Technology Center or call Carmen Sumrall at 601-477-4105 to register and to pay for the cost of the class with a credit card.