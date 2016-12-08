JCJC music groups help Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College’s “A Jingle Jazz Christmas” was a tremendous success this year with an overwhelming number of gifts collected to assist the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program. This year’s donation exceeded the two previous years allowing the Salvation Army to bless more children.

“We have signed up more than 600 children this year, which is a 30 percent increase over last year. The 400-plus toys collected will be used for children who are not adopted off the Angel Tree or for last minute additions due to emergency situations, like a house fire,” said Major Bert Lind, of the Laurel Salvation Army.

The JC Voices and JC Jazz band students combined their talents to reward the crowd for their generosity with various traditional, new and jazzy Christmas songs. JC Voices’ Reagan Arnold, a sophomore from Collins, revealed that rehearsing for this concert prepared them for the true meaning of Christmas.

“It makes students think about giving instead of receiving for ourselves. We usually concentrate on what we want for Christmas, however, this concert is one way for us to give back and that’s why I really enjoy this concert in particular. This concert brings Christmas to the audience and so many others,” said Arnold.

JC Voices sophomore from Chalmette, Louisiana, Katie Hovan explained as a Hurricane Katrina victim, she understands the importance of helping others, especially at Christmastime.

“As a thirteen-year-old, I remember getting donated items and it really made a difference for me and my family. I still had Christmas, so all of the work putting this concert together is really worth it to be able to give back to others in need,” said Hovan.

JC Voices director, Dr. Susan Smith said the performers were rewarded with a standing ovation for their efforts. She is also pleased to be able to collaborate in another successful benefit concert for the Salvation Army.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to perform for a community who supports their artistic endeavors throughout the year. It’s also a joy to be able to work with talented students and faculty who appreciate the importance of community and giving, especially during the Christmas season,” Dr. Susan Smith said.

Salvation Army Major, Cristy Lind said, “Without these toys, some families might have to do without. We could not do what we do without fabulous partners such as JCJC.”