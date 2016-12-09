JCJC is registering students for Spring semester

ELLISVILLE – Jones County Junior College will be registering students for the spring semester until the administrative offices close on Thursday, December 15. Registration after the holidays will be on Friday, January 6, beginning at 9 a.m. in Jones Hall, until 1 p.m. Students must have completed all entrance requirements prior to registering for classes. Late registration will be in the Student Success Center-Library, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and on Monday, January 9, until 4 p.m. This will be the last opportunity to register for classes for the spring semester.

Students who have not completed all steps of early registration must register during traditional registration. Tuition and fees are due at this time or students must set up a payment plan with the Business Office. A JCJC Student ID number and an official ACT score are necessary to complete registration. A $40 Registration Fee must be paid on the day of registration, prior to registering for classes.

Day and evening classes begin meeting on Monday, January 9, 2016. The web pages, www.jcjc.edu/new2jones.php and www.jcjc.edu/informationstation/index.php can offer assistance in the admissions and enrollment process for classes.

All prospective students should begin the registration process by completing an Application for Admission which can be found on the JCJC web page. Previously enrolled students or transferring students may call the Student Success Center for an appointment to schedule classes at (601)-477-4257.

Individuals who have not yet attended Jones for college credit should visit the New2Jones section of the website for guidance. Future students will find a checklist for requirements for admissions, ensuring all necessary paperwork is complete before classes begin. New students must make an appointment to register for classes by calling the Office of Recruiting at (601)-477-4116.

Before students can register, all entrance requirements must be met. Students must have a final high school and /or college transcript, or a GED score. An ACT score is required for placement in classes. The Admissions and Records Office in the Hutcheson-Hubbard Administration Building can determine if entrance requirements have been met and give the dates for the ACT residual test dates. For more information call the Admissions and Records office at (601)-477-4025.

Jones also offers convenient class times and online classes for those who are unable to attend classes on the Ellisville campus. Students enrolling in the MSVCC (100% online classes) or Jones hybrid on-line classes (75% online classes) register in the same manner as students registering for traditional classes . General information concerning the requirements of the online classes is available through the JCJC eLearning web page at http://www.jcjc.edu/elearning/index.php and at specified registration terminals. Online classes begin on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Initial communication from online instructors to students will be through the campus e-mail system. The online class fee is an additional $30 per MSVCC online class. Students can call the eLearning office for additional information at ( 601)-477-5454 .