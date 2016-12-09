JCJC’s Bedwell earns MSCPA Outstanding Educator Award

ELLISVILLE – The Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) selected Jones County Junior College accounting instructor and business division chair, Rick Bedwell as its Outstanding Educator of the Year. The Petal resident and JCJC alumni is only the second community/junior college teacher in the 29-year history of the organization to be selected for this honor.

“I am very excited about receiving this honor! As an accounting educator, this award is considered one of the top achievements you could receive. Being recognized by my peers and former students as being ‘outstanding’ in my chosen profession is an honor. I am so blessed to be able to do something I love, which is working with students every day!” said Bedwell.

Bedwell learned recently he was nominated by professors at the University of Southern Mississippi and former students at the Accounting Education Symposium in Jackson last month. The full-time accounting teacher was judged on his outstanding contributions to the education of accountants, especially in his teaching excellence, the motivation of students and educational innovation as well as his contribution to the accounting profession, as demonstrated by active involvement in professional activities and participation in professional accounting organizations.

“I believe the reason for my nomination and selection is the success of my students. My students have transferred to senior colleges and universities. They have been very successful and well prepared to advance in their upper-level accounting courses. Their professors see this and know they came from JCJC,” said Bedwell.

Bedwell also prides himself on making a special effort to create a personal and professional relationship with his students, both in and out of the classroom.

“I feel it is very important to keep in contact with my students after they leave Jones and assist them in job placement using contacts I have in the accounting profession,” said Bedwell.

He graduated from JCJC in 1992 as a non-traditional student following a 24-year career in the automotive business. Bedwell earned numerous honors including Phi Theta Kappa honor society’s Gold Key recipient, PTK Regional Most Distinguished Student and he served as the PTK President along with earning Who’s Who and Hall of Fame honors. During his more than17-years teaching at Jones, he has also owned and still operates Rick’s Rehab. Bedwell spends his free time restoring and repurposing antiques and furniture as well as being the advisor for the Southern Christian Student Center at USM. He is a member of the Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Teachers of Accounting at Two-Year Colleges’ organization. The MSCPA will officially honor Bedwell at its convention in June.