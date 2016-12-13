JCJC’s Jasper County Center receives donation from Georgia-Pacific

ELLISVILLE – Georgia-Pacific’s Lumber Mill in Bay Springs recently donated $3,000 to Jones County Junior College’s Jasper County Center, beginning a new partnership with the college. Jasper County Center Director, Paul Johnson said the money will purchase tools for the Center’s Millwright lab.
“We want to show our support in the development and training of new talent and to pursue the growth and development of the program,” said GP Plant manager, Robert Oehrli. “Finding people with skills and training is difficult.”
Oehrili also discussed other needs of the industry and the Center’s training programs with Johnson and JCJC’s Workforce College Dean, Jennifer Griffith. She explained to Georgia-Pacific representatives, having relationships with area businesses and industry is vital in knowing the training needs of the area.
“We’re going to provide more training to improve the workforce which helps industries keep quality workers in the area. Three of GP’s employees just completed the Millwright training which not only improved their skill-set but it also boosted their salaries,” said Griffith.
Those who complete JCJC’s Millwright training earn the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) credentials including, CORE and Level 1. Griffith added, as more millwrights retire, the demand to fill those empty spots is increasing. JCJC is currently trying to expose high school students to a variety of skills which can provide salaries of $50,000 to $75,000. Training is continual at the Jasper County Center as the need warrants. For more information contact the Jasper County Center at 601-764-9393.
RELEASE: December 13, 2016
DATE: January 12, 2017
DATE: January 12, 2017
–>