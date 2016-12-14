JCJC’s Greene County welding program earned CGIA Endorsement

ELLISVILLE – Central Gulf Industrial Alliance recently awarded Jones County Junior College’s welding program at the Greene County Center a Silver Endorsement. Greene County Center Director, Clint James explained several companies recommended the JCJC welding program for CGIA review. Earning the Silver Endorsement took several months of sending in requested information and site visits to audit the facility and review student success.

“We are excited to have the JCJC Welding program as one of our CGIA endorsed programs and therefore, one of the selected partners to support in our region. The on-site review scores, combined with outstanding employer feedback, earned the JCJC Welding program a Silver Level Endorsement,” said CGIA Executive Director, Frank Jelercic. “We look forward to growing the relationship with JCJC in the future.”

James explained earning the endorsement of the CGIA will open doors for JCJC and its students. CGIA requires its affiliates to obtain and maintain high standards. Being endorsed by CGIA is like getting a 5-star approval from experts in the industry.

“Having the CGIA endorsement is the equivalent of earning an academic accreditation. We’ve met their, high industry standards. Now, companies like Chevron will offer their resources for training and job placement. We are very excited to have this endorsement because of the prestige and what it will mean for our students,” said James.

The results of the Greene County welding program’s audit were announced at the CGIA general membership meeting in Mobile, Alabama. In three years, the JCJC welding program will be audited again for evaluation to determine if the CIGA endorsement will remain the same, or change. James is optimistic the welding program will earn the Gold Level endorsement next time. For more information about programs at the Greene County Center contact Menyone Barrow at 601-394-4421.