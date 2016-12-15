Senator Wicker visits JCJC’s Wayne County Center

ELLISVILLE –U.S. Senator Roger Wicker stopped in Waynesboro recently and toured Jones County Junior College’s Wayne County Center. Visiting with members of the community and media, Wicker shared his thoughts about the end of one president’s term and the prospects of the new Republican President-Elect, Donald Trumps’ first days in office.

“The greatest shift of power, in general, is happening. I can see us eliminating Common Core and I know Trump wants to keep his campaign promise and repeal ‘Obama Care’ but that could take a while to find a suitable alternative, including more attractive competition and choices of insurance coverage. I don’t see us forcing anyone to buy insurance and the mandate will be removed,” said Senator Wicker.

The Pontotoc, Mississippi native visited a couple of classes at the Wayne County Center after addressing the crowd of nearly 70 people. He posed for a picture with a class of Wayne County High School students who are dual-enrolled at JCJC. The senator also checked in the Certified Nurse Assistant lab and posed with a group of students. Earlier in the day, Wicker was in Meridian for an economic development announcement with Raytheon and he was stopping in Lucedale after his brief visit in Waynesboro.