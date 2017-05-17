At its recent meeting, Nahoula Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the local winners of DAR’s Good Citizen Essay competition. This year’s essay topic was “Our American Heritage and Our Responsibility for Preserving It.” The focus question was, “How do the combined actions of many good citizens keep our nation moving forward?” Local winners, from left, are Hanna Wilson of Northeast Jones, Nic Sumrall of West Jones, Tierra Cooper of Laurel High School and Sam Sumrall of Laurel Christian School. Nic Sumrall was the overall winner locally and was selected as the state winner.