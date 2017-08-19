Week 1 prep football scores

South Jones 36, Sumrall 0

SUMRALL — For the second year in a row, the Braves tossed a season-opening shutout to usher in the new season.

John Mitchell tossed three first-half TD passes as the Braves built a 23-0 lead at halftime. Mitchell found Shiwon Lovett for a 37-yard scoring strike in the first quarter and threw a 29-yard TD to Ja’Vhurian Cooley and a 21-yard score to Cade Locklear in the second quarter.

The Braves defense got in on the action in the first half as they backed the Bobcats inside their own 1-yard line before a snap sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety. The D also punched one into the end zone when Terrell Keys picked up a fumble caused by JaMichael Morgan and raced 44 yards for a TD.

Henry Agee added the final TD of the night on a 12-yard run. Mark Diers converted 4-of-5 PATs.

South Jones (1-0) will have its home opener on The Reservation Friday when it hosts Hancock (1-0) at 7 p.m. The Hawks beat Pearl River Central 35-0 in their opener.

Taylorsville 29, NE Jones 19

TAYLORSVILLE — The Tartars were not kind hosts to their visitors from the Free State.

Taylorsville’s CJ Williams scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards and freshman QB Ty Keys hooked up with Latreal Jones for a 94-yard scoring strike as the Tartars jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead.

The Tigers scored on their opening drive of the second half, but the Taylorsville defense came up with a safety and the offense tacked on another score as the Tartars led 29-7 entering the game’s final 12 minutes.

NE Jones came away with a pair of TDs, one early in the fourth and one in the closing seconds, but the damage had been done by the Tartars.

Taylorsville (1-0) will travel to face Raleigh (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Lions knocked off Mize 20-0 in their season opener.

NE Jones (0-1) will have its home opener in The Jungle on Friday when the Tigers host county rival West Jones (0-1) at 7 p.m.

Wayne County 43, West Jones 7

WAYNESBORO — The War Eagles spotted the Mustangs a 7-0 lead when West Jones’ Antonie Kirk took the opening kickoff and raced 99 yards for a TD, but then it was all WC as the War Eagles cruised to the Timber Bowl win.

On the War Eagles first offensive play of the night, Joshua Page scored on a 33-yard run before Heath Mosley hammered home first-half field goals of 28, 37 and 31 yards to give Wayne County a 15-7 lead at intermission.

And then, in the second half, it was “Katy bar the door.”

The War Eagles defense did the bulk of the damage in the third quarter as Joshua Howard returned an interception 21 yards for a score and Rodricus Watkins also picked off West Jones QB Hunter Parish and returned his interception 59 yards for a TD.

ZaBryan Jackson had a 25-yard TD pass to Dearius Royal and Jackson also scored on a 54-yard run. Mosley finished 4-of-5 on PATs.

Wayne County (1-0) will travel to face Oak Grove (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. The Warriors hammered Purvis 45-7 in their season opener.

West Jones (0-1) will make the trip across Jones County on Friday as the Mustangs invade The Jungle to tangle with NE Jones (0-1) at 7 p.m.

Laurel 24, Callaway 12

JACKSON — The Golden Tornadoes picked up the road win to start the season, and rallied in doing so.

After Juan Lechuga booted a 38-yard field goal to give Laurel an early 3-0 lead, the Chargers answered with a 38-yard TD pass and led 6-3 after the first quarter.

However, Laurel reclaimed the lead for good in the second quarter when Zias Perryman scored on a 10-yard run and Julius Moss later recovered a Perryman fumble and found pay dirt after a 20-yard run. Lechuga booted both PATs to give the Tornadoes a 17-6 lead at intermission.

Callaway cut the deficit to 17-12 after an 85-yard TD run before Laurel’s Xavier Evans tossed his first high school touchdown when he hooked up with Brandon Gordon for a 38-yard scoring strike. Lechuga added the PAT for the final margin.

Laurel (1-0) is set to host Hattiesburg on Saturday (Aug. 26) Between the Bricks in the annual “Battle for the Lil’ Brown Jug” at 7 p.m.

AREA SCORES

Heidelberg 30, Wingfield 0

Seminary 9, Collins 6

Ti-County Academy 45, Sylva-Bay 8

South Choctaw (Ala.) 35, Wayne Academy 18

Bay Springs 41, Stringer 8 (Thursday)

Region 3-5A scores

St. Martin 31, Forest Hill 6

Pearl 23, Ole Brook 3

North Pike 18, Lawrence County 0 (Thursday)

*Natchez opens its season Aug. 25

Region 5-4A scores

SE Lauderdale 10, Quitman 7

Greene County 12, West Lauderdale 0

NE Lauderdale 35, Kemper County 34

Florence 28, Mendenhall 19

Leake Central 34, Newton County 14

OTHER SCORES

Richton 41, Columbia 8

Oak Grove 45, Purvis 7

Lumberton 12, North Forrest 8

Mount Olive 26, West Lincoln 20

Magee 20, Jefferson County 8

Raleigh 20, Mize 0

Poplarville 27, Picayune 24

Tupelo 34, Meridian 25

Oxford 20, Vicksburg 6

Neshoba Central 24, Kosciusko 6