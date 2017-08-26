Week 2 prep football scores

West Jones 27, Northeast Jones 0

It took West Jones five minutes and 50 seconds to take complete control of the game Friday night in The Jungle as the Mustangs blanked cross-county rival NEJ 27-0.

Hunter Parish capped off a four-play, 34-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run and Walker Thompson tacked on the PAT to give the ’Stangs a 7-0 lead with 8:42 left in the first quarter.

West Jones running back Austin Land scored on a 9-yard run two minutes and 32 seconds later to finish off a five-play, 56-yard drive that was highlighted by a 37-yard completion from Parish to Garrick Randolph. Thompson added the PAT to push the lead to 14-0.

West Jones took a 21-0 lead into the locker room at halftime after sophomore running back Michael Neal finished off a 68-yard drive with a 23-yard TD run.

The Mustangs out gained the Tigers 242 yards to 60 in the first half.

Thompson added field goals of 26 and 25 yards in the third quarter for the final margin.

Land rushed for 125 yards on 22 carries as West Jones had 260 yards on the ground and finished with 340 total yards of offense. The Stingy ‘Stangs defense limited the Tigers to a total of 92 yards of offense on 55 plays.

West Jones (1-1) will host its home opener at The ’Shoe next Friday when the Mustangs play Quitman (1-1) at 7. The Panthers are coming off a 20-12 win over Kemper County.

Northeast Jones (0-2) will be back on the road Friday when the Tigers travel to tangle with Collins (0-2) at 7. Collins is coming off a 22-20 loss to Jefferson Davis County.

Hancock 27, South Jones 14

The home-opener on The Reservation got off to a rousing start for South Jones as the Braves struck first on a 12-yard touchdown pass from quarterback John Mitchell to Cade Locklear. Mark Diers added the PAT as the Braves led 7-0 after the opening quarter.

The South Jones defense pitched in when Shiwon Lovett stepped in front of a pass and picked it off and raced 65 yards untouched for the score. Diers PAT pushed the Braves’ lead to 14-0.

Hancock answered on its next series when quarterback Caleb Garcia found Brooks Rayburn for a 60-yard TD. The PAT made it 14-7 Braves at intermission.

In the second half, it was all Hawks.

Hancock scored on a 3-yard run late in the third quarter to send the game to the final 12 minutes tied at 14.

In the fourth quarter, the Hawks got a 6-yard TD run from Blake Comeaux and another long Garcia TD pass as he hooked-up with Marquis Cherry for a 68-yard TD strike that sealed the Braves fate.

South Jones (1-1) Will be back on The Reservation on Friday when the Braves host West Harrison (1-1) at 7 p.m. The Hurricanes are coming off a 30-12 loss to Vancleave.

AREA SCORES

Taylorsville 40, Raleigh 22

Stringer 46, Clarkdale 8

Oak Grove 42, Wayne County 3

Jefferson Davis County 22, Collins 20

Southeast Lauderdale 31, Heidelberg 28

Winston Academy 27, Sylva-Bay 6

Philadelphia 44, Bay Springs 25

Hillcrest Christian at Wayne Academy

Region 3-5A scores

Ole Brook 41, Lawrence County 14

Natchez 40, Jefferson County 20

North Pike 36, South Pike 26

Forest Hill 13, Jim Hill 8

Terry 36, Wingfield 6

*Laurel hosts Hattiesburg on Saturday

Region 5-4A scores

Mendenhall 41, Raymond 0

NE Lauderdale 47, Enterprise 14

Quitman 20, Kemper County 12

Neshoba Central 39, Newton County 14

New Hope 28, West Lauderdale 13

OTHER SCORES

Magee 36, North Forrest 30

Greene County 14, George County 13

Seminary 20, Franklin County 0