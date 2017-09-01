Week 3 prep football scores

Quitman 31, West Jones 9

After the visiting Panthers scored on an 80-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage to take a 6-0 lead, the Mustangs answered with a 5-yard run by quarterback Hunter Parish. Walker Thompson converted the PAT to give the Mustangs their one, and only, lead of the night.

Quitman reeled off the next 25 points and never looked back in springing the stunner in Soso.

The Panthers struck for TD passes of 30 and 46 yards and a 72-yard TD run as they built a 25-7 lead at intermission.

Quitman started shutting the door on any bid of a Mustangs comeback in the third quarter when the Panthers defense picked off a pass and returned it 71 yards for their final points of the night.

The Mustangs got a gift for their final score when the Panthers were backed up near their own goal line and a snap on a punt attempt sailed over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.

West Jones (1-2) will be back at The ’Shoe on Friday night when it hosts Bay Springs (1-1) at 7.

Collins 26, NE Jones 3

COLLINS — The battle of Tigers almost went to the second quarter scoreless but Collins defensive back Markel McLaurin stepped in front of a Mason Smith pass intended for NE Jones receiver Jay Jones and returned the interception 55 yards for the first score of the night.

After Collins forced a NE Jones punt, the Tigers offense dented the scoreboard when quarterback Mar’ques McLaurin hit Silas Carter for a 52-yard scoring strike and the sophomore signal-caller tacked on the two-point conversion with a run around the left end for a 14-0 lead.

Collins added another score before the half to take a 20-0 lead into the locker room before cruising in the second half.

NE Jones avoided the shutout late in the game by converting on a field goal.

Collins (1-2) will be back in action on Friday when the Tigers tangle with another Class 4A opponent in Magee (2-1) at 7 p.m.

NE Jones (0-3) will be back in The Jungle Friday night when the Tigers entertain county rival South Jones (2-1) at 7.

South Jones 42, West Harrison 12

GULFPORT — The Braves came out of the gate swinging. And a few first half haymakers were more than enough to earn the road win.

John Mitchell scored on a 4-yard run and tossed a 22-yard TD to Kameron Flowers before Ricky Boleware rambled 39 yards for a TD. Mark Diers converted all three PATs as South Jones led West Harrison 21-0 after one quarter of play.

Boleware tacked on a 15-yard TD and Diers added the PAT as the Braves led 28-0 at halftime.

The Hurricanes got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a 55-yard TD run to cut the deficit to 28-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

West Harrison cut the margin to 28-12 early in the fourth quarter before Boleware scored his third TD of the game, this time form 51 yards out. Jacob Pigford put the Canes away for good when he scored on a 21 yard run. Diers converted both PATs.

South Jones (2-1) will make the trip across the Free State on Friday when the Braves travel to The Jungle to tangle with NE Jones (0-3) in a county rivalry affair at 7 p.m.

— Lee Mitchell contributed to this report

Oak Grove 42, Laurel 12

HATTIESBURG — The Golden Tornadoes struck first when Xavier Evans hooked up with Trevon Smith for a 50-yard scoring strike and a 6-0 Laurel lead.

Oak Grove answered when quarterback John Ryes Plumlee scored on a 6-yard run. Hayes Maples scored from 5 yards out and Plumlee added another 6-yard TD run as the Warriors led 21-6 at halftime.

Laurel crept back into the contest early in the third quarter when Zias Perryman ripped off a 40-yard scoring jaunt. The try for two failed and Oak Grove led 21-12.

The Warriors took complete control from there as Nathan Houston scored on a 65-yard run, Jack Harris scored on a 1-yard run and Plumlee tacked on his third rushing TD of the night from 20 yards out for the final margin.

Laurel (1-2) will be back Between the Bricks on Friday night when the Naders host Petal (1-1) at 7.

— Jaymar Jackson contributed to this report

AREA SCORES

Morton at Bay Springs (Saturday)

Heidelberg 20, Lumberton 18

Stringer 50, Enterprise 18

Taylorsville 21, Mize 6

Jefferson Davis County 48, Wayne County 34

Heritage Academy 42, Wayne Academy 16

Sylva-Bay at Newton County Academy

Region 3-5A scores

North Pike 25, Franklin County 0

Natchez 26, Port Gibson 0

South Pike 52, Ole Brook 20

Harrison Central at Forest Hill

Wingfield at Lanier

Region 5-4A scores

Quitman 31, West Jones 9

NE Lauderdale 14, SE Lauderdale 7

Mendenhall 41, Magee 12

Leake Central 27, West Lauderdale 26

Scott Central 58, Newton County 0

OTHER SCORES

Hattiesburg 53, Moss Point 13

Sumrall 27, Sacred Heart 12

Lawrence County 32, Raleigh 22

Poplarville 47, Seminary 0

WEEK 4 (Sept. 8) AREA SCHEDULE

South Jones at NE Jones

Petal at Laurel

Bay Springs at West Jones

Magee at Collins

Wilkinson County at Heidelberg

Mize at Stringer

Seminary at Taylorsville

Brookhaven Academy at Sylva-Bay

Bowling Green at Wayne Academy