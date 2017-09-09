South, West, Laurel all win

On a night when they West Jones offense was mostly kept at bay, the Stingy ‘Stangs defense and the right leg of Walker Thompson made the difference in an 8-7 win over Bay Springs at The ’Shoe.

“Everybody here who has a green shirt on needs to clap for your fans,” head coach Scott Pierson told his players while students and fans gathered around the team on the field after the game. “If it hadn’t been for you pulling for us we wouldn’t have squeaked that one out. We know where we need to get better and I’m not going to beat a dead horse right now. Enjoy the win, because they are hard.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs got on the scoreboard just before halftime when Walker Thompson booted a 23-yard field goal. The snap for the field goal attempt was high but holder Luke Leggett snatched the high snap and got it set in time for Thompson’s kick to be true and a 3-0 West Jones lead at intermission

Bay Springs appeared to get on the board for the first time four minutes into the third quarter when Adrian Cole came up with his third interception of the night and returned it 55 yards for a TD. But the score was nullified for a block in the back penalty on the return and the Dogs had the ball at the West Jones’ 21 yard line.

On the next play, West Jones’ Byron Young ripped the ball away from a Bulldog ball carrier and Jaylen Keyes recovered the loose ball for the Mustangs. However, the offense couldn’t do anything with the turnover and punted the ball back to the Dogs as the third quarter ended without any scoring.

Bay Springs drove deep into West Jones territory at the start of the fourth quarter, but on fourth down and goal, inside the 2-yard line, Davion Moore stuffed a Bulldog ball carrier for a 3-yard loss and the Mustangs had the ball back after the stop on downs.

Once again, the West Jones offense couldn’t muster much progress and the Mustangs punted the ball back to Bay Springs.

Finally, the visitors from Jasper County put their first points on the scoreboard at the 6:54 mark of the fourth quarter when quarterback Adrian Cole hit Jamarious Hosey for a 16-yard scoring strike. Jacorrio Ducksworth tacked on the PAT to give the Bulldogs a 7-3 lead.

The Mustangs went three and out on their next possession but Thompson penned the Dogs back at their own 2-yard line with a punt. Young blew through the Bay Springs line on the next play and tackled running back Anson Windham three yards deep in the end zone for a safety to cut the deficit to 7-5.

After receiving the ensuing free kick, the Mustangs marched inside the Bay Springs’ 10-yard line after quarterback Dusty Cook (the third QB of the night for West Jones) completed a 20-yard pass to KD Hatten and a 25-yard catch and run by Garrick Randolph got the Mustangs to the Bay Springs 7-yard line.

After three straight runs, the drive stalled at the 1 and on fourth down Thompson came in and knocked home the game-winning kick from 18 yards out with 2:11 left on the clock.

———

South takes down Tigers

John Mitchell passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more to lead South Jones to a 41-14 victory over Northeast Jones in The Jungle on Friday night.

Mitchell connected with Ja’Vhurian Cooley from 6 yards out and Shiwon Lovett from from 15 yards, then made a cutback run for a 13-yard score at the end of the half to give the Braves (3-1) a 24-7 lead at the half. He then sprinted 60 yards up the middle for a 60-yard score at the end of the third before Jacob Pigford scored on a 29-yard scamper with a little more than two minutes left in the game. Mark Diers booted field goals of 47 and 37 yards for the winners.

Fifi Magee accounted for both of the Tigers’ TDs — an 80 yard pass to Jay Jones that gave them a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and a 13-yard run — but they lost more than a game. In a season that’s been plagued by injuries, they lost the next player who was filling in at running back, Keagan Ward, to a broken leg in the first quarter. The Tigers are still looking for their first win.

They play at Bay Springs next week and South Jones hosts Bay High for homecoming.

———

Laurel High senior kicker Juan Lechuga kicked a 25-yard field goal with three seconds to play Friday night at R.H. Watkins Stadium to give the Laurel Tornadoes a 25-23 win over the Petal Panthers. It was the second straight season the Naders defeated Petal on a late field goal.

Petal (2-2) had taken a 23-22 lead with 54 seconds to play by driving 80 yards as Nataurean Watts ran three yards for the TD.

Petal, playing their first Friday night game of the year, scored first in this thriller “Between the Bricks” as Watts scored on a one-yard run with 7:45 to play in the opening period. Laurel stormed back and scored at the 3:36 mark as Sinclair Ulmer teamed up with Jontarius Henderson on a 14-yard pass play to tie the score.

Laurel (2-2) took a 10-7 lead into halftime as Lechuga drilled a 20-yard field goal with only one second showing on the new football scoreboard.

The Tornadoes only needed three plays to begin the second half. Jaques Bester ran three yards for the TD, but the kick conversion failed, giving LHS a 16-7 lead with 11:25 to play in the third period.

Petal quarterback Jordan Wilson then hit Watts on an eight-yard pass play to pull the Panthers within 16-14 with 9:11 to play in the third stanza.

Petal regained the lead at 17-16 when Blake Craig hit on a 21-yard field goal with 8:39 to play in the game.

Laurel answered the challenge as they came right back when Zias Perryman ran five yards for the TD. The extra point failed and LHS led 23-17 with 6:30 to play.

———

Area scores

Stringer 27, Mize 13

Taylorsville 46, Seminary 15

Wayne Acad. 29, Bowling Green 14

Brookhaven Acad. 28, Sylva Bay 25

Greene Co. 35, Quitman 15

Heidelberg 34, Wilkinson CO. 0

Collins 46, Magee 8

West Marion 26, Raleigh 21

Hattiesburg 42, Oak Grove 28