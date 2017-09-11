“Justice is indiscriminately due to all, without regard to numbers, wealth or rank.” — John Jay, first Chief Justice of…read more
You must login to view this post.
High:
Low:
High:
Low:
High:
Low:
High:
Low:
High:
Low:
High:
Low:
“Justice is indiscriminately due to all, without regard to numbers, wealth or rank.” — John Jay, first Chief Justice of…read more
You must login to view this post.
2 thoughts on “So much at stake in grand jury’s decision”
Seems like the grand jury is looking for every excuse not to indict! Is everyone scared of the Burroughs? Do they believe they will be hunted down in retaliation of some sort?
Let’s just hope their hearts and conscience make this decision for them!
Comments are closed.