Banged-up Tigers hang on for first win

Northeast Jones jumped out to a three-touchdown lead then was able to hang on for a wild finish to win its first game of the season, 27-21, over Bay Springs in The Jungle on Friday night.

Fifi Magee (8-of-12 for 155 yards) threw TD passes of 62 yards and 74 yards to Jay Jones (4 catches, 156 yards) in the second quarter and, in between those big plays, Antonio Hayes (19 carries, 93 yards) punched one in from 2 yards out. Malachi Harrison added all of the extra points to give the Tigers (1-4) a 21-0 lead at the half.

But the Bulldogs weren’t beaten down. They came storming back, with Jamarious Hosey (19 carries, 145 yards) bulling his way in from 5 yards out to cap a seven-play, 70-yard drive to make up for his fumble on the first possession of the second half. On the final play of the quarter, he scored again, from 8 yards out, and Jatron Thigpen’s second PAT pulled the visitors to within a score, 21-14.

But the Tigers answered with Hayes, who scored from 22 yards out to finish off a 10-play drive midway through the fourth quarter. After a mishandled snap on the PAT attempt, the Tigers led 27-14, but the door was cracked open for their visitors.

The Bulldogs (2-3) responded with a nine-play, 80-yard drive that ended with workhorse Anson Windham (36 carries, 178 yards) scoring on a 3-yard run and Thigpen making it a six-point game with 3:20 remaining.

They kicked it deep and the Tigers drove to midfield, but a fumble gave Bay Springs the ball at the 50-yard line with 2:10 left. Windham was twice tackled for a loss by Joi Jones, but then the junior running back broke three runs for gains and Hosey dashed to the 19 with 38 seconds left and the clock running. Joi Jones tackled Windham in the backfield again, and with 7.1 seconds, the Bulldogs had a shot at one final play.

Adrian Cole made a scrambling pass, but NEJ’s Dayvis McLeod came up with the interception in the end zone to seal it and set off a celebration on the Tigers’ sideline and a confrontation on the Bulldogs’ side.

Bay Springs coach Dan Brady said he thought Hosey went out of bounds and the clock should have been stopped in the final 38 seconds.

NEJ coach Keith Braddock said he was proud of his players’ perseverance while dealing with injuries to a half-dozen or so key players.

Look for more in Tuesday’s print edition.