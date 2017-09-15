Bobcats Rally Past Coahoma

CLARKSDALE – Jones County Junior College used an overwhelming second-half performance to defeat Coahoma Community College, 33-16, Thursday evening at James E. Miller Stadium.

The Bobcats (2-1) led 12-10 at halftime and had an 88-87 yard advantage in total offense. But Jones outscored the Tigers 21-6 and outgained the hosts, 265-138, in the second half.

Quarterback Detric Hawthorn (Collins) rushed 11 times for 97 yards and a touchdown, while running back Scott Phillips (South Jones) had 24 carries for 84 yards and a score.

Defensively, linebacker Jordyn Bowlin (Starkville) recovered a fumbled kickoff in the end zone for a touchdown and linebacker Derric Hawthorn (Collins) also had a fumble recovery.

Punter Taylor Wallace (Jackson Prep) was sound all evening, averaging 40 yards on five punts, including one being downed on the Tiger 4-yard line.

The Bobcats got off to a good start with a 32-yard kickoff return from Fred Peters (Columbia) out to his own 46. Eight plays later, Mike Kroeze (Madison Central) kicked a 29-yard field goal to give Jones a 3-0 lead with 10:49 left in the first quarter.

On its opening possession, Coahoma punter Mujahed Ibrihim fielded a low snap and ran the ball, but was stopped at his own 14. Kroeze booted a 23-yard field goal to give Jones a 6-0 lead with 7:51 left in the first quarter.

Coahoma’s Eric Moore then fumbled the ensuing kickoff. The ball was knocked loose in the end zone and Bowlin recovered it for a touchdown. The extra point was no good, but JCJC led 12-0 midway through the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, the Tigers recovered a fumble at the Bobcat 23. Five plays later, Ibrihim made a 28-yard field goal to make it 12-3 with 10:06 showing. Another turnover led to Coahoma’s first touchdown, as the Tigers recovered a JCJC fumble at the Bobcat 38. Nine plays later, quarterback Trey Mitchell scored on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal from the 1. Ibrihim’s PAT made it 12-10 with 2:34 left in the first half.

On JCJC’s second possession of the second half, the Bobcats drove 59 yards in nine plays.

DeShawn Smith (Brooksville, Fla.) ended the drive with a determined 11-yard run, where he broke several tackles and forced his way into the end zone. Kroeze’s extra point gave JCJC a 19-10 lead with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Coahoma moved into Bobcat territory. However, JCJC forced a fumble and Derric Hawthorn recovered at midfield. Eight plays later, Phillips scored on a 3-yard run. Kroeze’s kick gave Jones a 26-10 lead with 4:13 left to play.

The Tigers (1-2) took the ensuing kickoff and went 66 yards in five plays – all on runs by ex-Bay Springs star Jaylin Jones. His fifth carry of the drive was a 20-yard TD run. The try for two failed, and the Bobcats led 26-16 with 2:07 to play.

After JCJC recovered an onside kick attempt, Detric Hawthorn scored on a 17-yard run. Kroeze’s PAT ended the scoring with 14 seconds remaining.