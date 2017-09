Laurel Leader-Call / Education / Featured / Bobcat Math League kicks off sixth season

Bobcat Math League kicks off sixth season Posted on No Responses By Teresa McCreery Jones County Junior College Switching from mostly math questions to integrating STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics…read more You must login to view this post.

West Jones High School mathletes team last year, split $600 and their school will receive $600 for their second-place accomplishments, taking full advantage of earning a “wild card” invitation in the JCJC Bobcat Math League’s Super Bowl playoff competition. Front row, from left, Jess Cooley, Jack Taylor, Logan Parker and Nick Sumrall. Back row, Coach Courtney Hagan, Matt Boykin, Brandon Waldrup, Eva Kiparizoska, Karson Wardell, Lindsey Hughes and Candace Nolan.