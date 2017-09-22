Naders overwhelm South Jones

South Jones jumped out to an 8-0 first-quarter lead Between the Bricks Friday night, but after that it was all Golden Tornadoes.

The Naders (3-2, 1-0 Region 3-5A) scored 20 second-quarter points, including two touchdowns within the final 40 seconds of the half, to hold a 27-8 halftime lead.

The victory gives the Naders a quick leg up in the race for the region championship with a showdown at Ole Brook Friday night. It also pulls LHS to within one win of winning its fifth straight Laurel Leader-Call Battle for the Belt championship.

The Braves (5-2, 0-1) scored on their first drive after moving the ball 75 yards, capped by a 3-yard TD run by quarterback John Mitchell.

But the Naders scored the next seven touchdowns with Sinclair Ulmer and Xavier Evans each tossing two touchdowns. Brandon Crosby recovered a fumble in the end zone for the Laurel TD and, late in the game, sophomore Ryan Fuller returned a fumble 45 yards for a TD.

South Jones will host Forest Hill on Friday night.

West Jones 26, Forest Hill 0

The Stingy ‘Stangs defense pitched a shutout and the offense got rolling with a victory in Jackson.

The win lifts West Jones to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Region 3-5A. The loss dropped Forest Hill to 1-5, 0-1 in region.

West Jones is scheduled to host Natchez on Friday night.