Phillips powers Bobcats past No. 20 Co-Lin

Using a punishing running attack led by former South Jones star Scott Phillips and a stifling defense, the Jones County Junior College Bobcats dispatched No. 20 Co-Lin, 35-20, in the South Division opener for both schools.

Phillips, an Ole Miss commitment, rushed 18 times for 127 yards and a 55-yard touchdown and teammate DeShawn Smith (Brooksville, Fla.) ran for 152 yards on 13 carries and had a touchdown in the win.

The Bobcats forced the Wolves into five turnovers to improve to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the division. JCJC will resume division play next week at Southwest on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will air on jcjc.tv and the official Jones County Junior College Facebook page on Facebook Live with Mark Easley and Chris Robinson on the call.

Defensive back Fred Peters (Columbia) had two fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown, and stopped a Wolfpack scoring threat with an interception at his own 5-yard line.

Defensive back Travis Reed (Meridian) had a pass interception and defensive back Jamar Richardson (Aliceville, Ala.) also had a fumble recovery.

Punter Taylor Wallace (Jackson Prep) continually kept the Wolves bottled up with high, non-returnable kicks.

The Bobcats led 14-3 at halftime, but Co-Lin scored a touchdown late in the third to cut the deficit to four at 14-10.

But JCJC scored the final three touchdowns of the game on a third-quarter Smith TD run of 38 yards and two fourth-quarter scores.

Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, Peters returned a fumble 40 yards for a 28-10 JCJC lead. The Bobcats capped the scoring on a 7-yard TD run by Chris Weaver 40 seconds after the Peters’ score.

The score was set up by a Reed interception.

JCJC limited Co-Lin to 30 yards net rushing and only 241 yards of total offense.

The Bobcats rushed for 368 yards and had 425 yards of offense.

Co-Lin drops to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in division play. The Wolves go to East Central next week.