JCJC on the road at Southwest C.C.

Jones County Junior College is riding a three-game winning streak and received votes in the latest NJCAA football poll.

Southwest is winless and has had a number of injuries during the first part of the season.

“Like I say every week, you are not going to outcoach people in this league, you have to out-recruit them,” he said. “No question, Southwest is struggling with the injury bug. You look at their first game and their fourth game and there are a lot of different faces in their lineup.

The Bobcats, 3-1, travel to Summit to face the Bears, 0-4, at 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday). The game will air on www.jcjc.tv andt he Jones County Junior College Facebook page on Facebook Live.

The Bobcats, since a 47- 34 loss to No. 1 East Mississippi to start the season, have reeled off wins over Mississippi Delta (51-10), Coahoma (33-16) and Copiah- Lincoln (35-10).

The Bears have lost to Coahoma (35-20), No. 3 Holmes (67-34), Hinds (40-14) and NE Miss. (36-19).

The Bears have some talented players, including wide receiver Neil McLaurin (6-2, 195) out of West Jones. McLaurin has played wide receiver, quarterback and returned kicks this season. He had an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown vs. Northeast last week.

“Neil is playing a lot of receiver and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see him at quarterback this week,” Buckley said. “They have some injuries at their quarterback position. Neil is a tremendous athlete. You can see him in the kicking game and they try to get the ball in his hands a lot and when they do positive things happen for them.”

McLaurin leads Southwest in receiving with 19 catches for 375 yards (93.5 ypg) and two touchdowns. Juwan Adams (6-3, 215) of North Pike is the quarterback and passes for just over 100 yards per game. Chase Hughes (5-11, 190) of Centreville Academy leads the team in rushing with just over 66 yards per game and has scored three touchdowns.

The Bobcats will play their final Thursday game of the season next week when they host East Central at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Bobcat Stadium/Sim Cooley Field.