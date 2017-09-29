Lady Bobcats claim big road win

The Jones County Junior College Lady Bobcats posted a big road victory Saturday afternoon.

JCJC remained unbeaten with a 2-0 victory over Northeast College (Texas).

Mikayla Banks (Vicksburg) scored both of JCJC’s goals and Aimee Durn (Watford, England)) had an assist. Mia Holmes (Brandon) played 60 minutes in goal and had eight saves, while Caroline Runion (Madison Central) played 30 minutes in goal and had four saves.

JCJC is now 5-0-1 and will visit Holmes at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Northeast, 5-4, plays Richland College (Texas) in Dallas on Wednesday.