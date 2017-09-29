’Stangs stampede past Natchez

By Josh “The Guru” Nichols

West Jones did it through the air, on the ground, with defense and with special teams as the Mustangs played their most complete game of the season in a 46-15 romp over Natchez at The ‘Shoe on Friday.

West Jones (4-2, 2-0) will be back on the road Friday as the Mustangs travel to Summit to face North Pike.

Dusty Cook tossed a pair of first-half touchdowns (17 yards to KD Hatten and 24 yards to Garrick Randolph) as West Jones raced out to a 23-7 halftime lead.

After opening the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run, Austin Land added a 3-yard score after intermission.The Mustangs got more production out of their ground attack as Jasper Jones scored on a 4-yard run and sophomore Londarrius McRunnels scored his first varsity touchdown when he punched one in from 10 yards out to cap the night for the ’Stangs.

Walker Thompson booted a 36-yard field goal and converted 5 of 6 PATs.

Davion Moore and Maurice Pruitt each came away with interceptions and the defense also picked up a safety.

Natchez scored on its first drive of the second quarter and on its final drive of the game.

Ole Brook 42, Laurel 35

Ole Brook stopped Laurel at the 9-yard line with less than two minutes to play Friday night to take a 42-35 victory in a key Region 3-5A game.

Zias Perryman ran for four touchdowns and Brandon Gordon hauled in a TD for the Golden Tornadoes, who fell to 4-3 on the year and 1-1 in the region.

The Naders trailed 28-7 at halftime but was able to use a 28-point third quarter to tie the game at 35.

Ole Brook (6-1, 2-0) scored a TD with just over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Laurel drove deep into Panthers’ territory but was stymied on a fourth-down reverse play with 1 minute, 50 seconds to play.

Ole Brook took over, got the first down and ran out the clock.

South Jones 52, Forest Hill 36

With three minutes to play in the third quarter, South Jones led Forest Hill 45-7 in a homecoming delight.

Forest Hill made a valiant comeback, getting within 17 at 45-28 before falling to the Braves.

South Jones improved to 1-1 in the Region 3-5A race. The Braves are scheduled to play at Natchez on Friday night.

NE Lauderdale 39, NE Jones 36

MERIDIAN – Northeast Lauderdale overcame a slow start to race to a 20-point lead, then held on to top Northeast Jones 39-36 in a wild Region 5-4A opener on Friday night.

Quarterback Kam Hulin had four scores for the Trojans (5-2, 1-0), recovered a late onside kick after the Tigers had pulled within a score and ran for a first down on fourth-and-5 with less than two minutes remaining to seal the victory.

“One player beat us tonight,” NEJ coach Keith Braddock said, referring to the junior signal-caller.

NEJ quarterback Fifi Magee also accounted for four TDs — two on the ground and two in the air, including a 43-yarder to Jay Jones with 2:56 remaining to make it a three-point game. But this time, the Tigers (1-5, 0-1) couldn’t snag the onside kick or stop the Trojans to get the ball back and a chance to complete the comeback.

The Tigers started string, marching 70 yards in seven plays, with Antonio Hayes scoring on a 7-yard run.

They stopped the Trojans on their first two possessions, but then they tossed a 40-yard TD on a fake punt near the end of the first quarter to get fired up.

Michael McClinton scored from 7 yards out, then Hulin scored on an 8-yard run — on a drive that was kept alive by two 15-yard personal foul penalties — to give the Trojans a 20-7 lead at the half. Hulin started the second half where he left off, scoring from 7 yards to give his team a 27-7 lead early in the third quarter.

But the Tigers came storming back. Magee scored on a 9-yard run that was set up by a fumbled snap on a punt attempt, then Tyreece Hudson recovered an onside kick, and on the next play, Magee connected with Mason Smith from 36 yards. Malachi Harrison’s point-after pulled the Tigers within six, 27-21, with 3:38 left in the third.

The Trojans responded with a long drive, which was finished off by Hulin with a 3-yard TD run on fourth down early in the fourth quarter. Magee answered with a 1-yard TD, but the home team went back to Hulin, who scrambled to pay dirt from 19 yards out on the seventh play of its drive.