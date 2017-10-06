Braves win in dramatic fashion, 42-35

Shiwon Lovett hauled in a touchdown pass from John Mitchell late in the fourth quarter to lift the Braves to a 42-35 victory over Natchez in a key Region 3-5A contest.

Natchez (4-3, 1-2) drive into South Jones territory late, but South Jones intercepted a pass in the final second to secure the victory.The Braves (6-2, 2-1) will host North Pike on Friday night, while Natchez will visit region-leading Brookhaven.

Laurel 49, Wingfield 0

Michael Terrell and Zias Perryman scored early touchdowns as Laurel celebrated homecoming with a dominating win over Wingfield Between the Bricks.

The Golden Tornadoes (4-3, 2-1) rebounded from a tough region loss to Ole Brook to remain in contention for the Region 3-5A championship.The Naders are scheduled to play at West Jones in a Leader-Call Battle for the Belt game on Friday night in Soso.

West Jones 27, North Pike 15

The Mustangs (5-2, 3-0) scored 20 second-quarter points to remain unbeaten in Region play.

Michael Neal had a touchdown and Garrick Randolph hauled in a touchdown pass as the Mustangs broke open a close game.

West Jones is scheduled to play host to Laurel on Friday night.

West Lauderdale 49, NE Jones 43

It was more tough luck for the Tigers. West Lauderdale came to The Jungle and scored three straight touchdowns in the third quarter to overcome a 10-point deficit and hand Northeast Jones a 49-33 loss in its home region opener.

“They made some plays, and we didn’t,” NEJ coach Keith Braddock said. “We stopped ourselves in the second half.”

The Knights (5-3, 2-0), who have won five in a row, trailed NEJ (1-6, 0-2) at the half, 24-21, and the Tigers scored early in the second half to build that lead to 31-21.

But then the visitors scored three TDs in six minutes, taking a 42-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers forced an intentional grounding call from the end zone and got a safety to make it a nine-point game, 42-33, with nine minutes to go. But a snap over NEJ quarterback Fifi Magee’s head, then an interception stopped the Tigers in their tracks after the free kick.

The Knights scored again midway through the fourth for the final margin, but the Tigers didn’t stop.

After tossing another pick, Magee chased down the interceptor, stripped the ball from him and took off with nothing but open field ahead of him … but an inadvertent whistle stopped the play.

The Tigers continue region play next week at Quitman.

Other scores

Wayne County 49, Long Beach 42, OT

Wayne Academy 36, Lamar 26