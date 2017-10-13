Mustangs take down Naders, 17-7

After a five-year drought against the Laurel Golden Tornadoes, West Jones celebrated a 17-7 victory Friday night at The ’Shoe.

Garrick Randolph hauled in a 25-yard scoring pass from Dusty Cook on fourth down late in the fourth quarter to seal the 10-point victory and set off a wild Mustang celebration.

The victory kept West Jones tied for first in Region 3-5A with a 6-2 record, 4-0 in division, with a showdown next week against South Jones. The winner of that game will capture the Laurel Leader-Call Battle for the Belt championship.

Since its inception five years ago, the Golden Tornadoes (4-4, 2-2) have won ever LL-C belt.

Laurel will try to bounce back next week against lowly Forest Hill.

South Jones 45, North Pike 13

The South Jones Braves scored 38 unanswered points Friday night in downing North Pike on The Reservation.

The Eagles scored first when quarterback Alijah Martin passed 40 yards to Dylan Adams. The Braves blocked the extra-point kick. Quarterback John Mitchell passed 10 yards to Kameron Flowers, and Mark Diers’ kick gave the Braves a brief 7-6 lead. NPHS scored on a 2-yard run by Malik Butler, and Kran Howell’s conversion kick pushed North Pike into a 13-7 lead.

In the second period, Mitchell scored on runs of 4 and 5 yards, while Ricky Boleware tallied from the 11-yard line. SJ led 28-13 at interm\

ission.

The only score of the third period was a 29-yard field goal by Diers, putting South up 31-13 going into the final period. Boleware scored twice in the final period on runs of 4 and 65 yards to end the South scoring on the night.

In other area scores:

• Columbia Academy 60, Wayne Academy 14

• Heidelberg 38, Clarkdale 14

• Stringer 53, Salem 7

• Sylva-Bay 32, Ben’s Ford 14

• Hattiesburg 60, Wayne County 18

• Taylorsville 46, Enterprise 14