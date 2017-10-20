Mustangs beat South, capture Belt championship

Make no mistake about it, the West Jones Mustangs are the football kings of the Free State of Jones for this season.

The ’Stangs shook off a slow start — and a fired-up South Jones team — to win a crucial Region 3-5A matchup 30-21 in front of a raucous, overflow crowd on The Reservation.

The victory propelled West Jones to 7-2 overall and 5-0 in the region, where it shares the top spot with Ole Brook, and also allowed the Mustangs to capture the Laurel Leader-Call Battle for the Belt champion, which crowns the champion of Jones County football.

After the game, WJ coach Scott Pierson gathered his team together and said there would be a bit of celebrating. It was then he handed the belt to his players and the party began.

The belt champion is crowned for whichever team has the best record in the county. The Mustangs finished 3-0 in belt games, including wins over Laurel and South Jones in the last two weeks. In the five years since its inception, Laurel has held onto the belt.

Winning the belt, though, was not easy. West Jones trailed by double-digits early and trailed 14-13 at halftime. South Jones led 21-20 in the third quarter before the Mustangs scored the final 10 points of the game.

NE Jones 21, Mendenhall 20

Fifi Magee threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Jay Jones with four minutes to go and the NEJ defense held off the home team to get its first Region 5-4A win and hand Mendenhall its first region loss in a stunner.

Magee also scored on a 10-yard run for a 14-7 lead in the third quarter. Mendenhall scored with four minutes left after blocking a punt deep in NEJ territory, but a missed extra point left the door open for the Tigers from Jones County. Mendenhall drops to 7-2 and 3-1 on the season while NEJ improved to 2-7 and 1-3 going into its regular-season finale against Newton County.

Laurel 59, Forest Hill 0

Sinclair Ulmer threw two touchdown passes and nine different Naders scored as Laurel rolled past the Patriots (1-8, 0-5) in a Region 3-5A blowout Between the Bricks.

The Golden Tornadoes (5-4, 3-2) will be at North Pike next Friday.

Area scores

Taylorsville 35, Heidelberg 24

Stringer 50, East Marion 34

Bay Springs 41, Enterprise 8

Collins 17, Perry Central1 4 (2OT(

Stone Co. 44, Wayne County 21

Wayne Academy 26, Newton Academy 7

Sylva-Bay 34, Benton 24

Hattiesburg 41. Picayune 37