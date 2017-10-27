West Jones throttles Wingfield to set up region showdown

Homecoming was a success at West Jones on Friday as the Mustangs improved to 8-2 on the year and remained perfect in Region 3-5A play with a 35-8 thumping of Wingfield at The ’Shoe and missing out on most of the wet weather in the process.

West Jones (8-2, 6-0) will host Ole Brook (9-1, 6-0) for the region championship next Friday night at The ’Shoe at 7 p.m. Ole Brook outlasted South Jones 43-37 to set up the winner-take-all showdown next Friday night.

Jasper Jones got the Mustangs on the board with a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Austin Land added a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter and offensive lineman Ilan Habersham cashed in a Land fumble for a touchdown when he recovered it in the end zone for six as the Mustangs led 21-0 at the half.

Jalen Graham reeled in a 65-yard scoring strike from quarterback Dusty Cook that gave West Jones a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The visiting Falcons avoided a shutout by scoring early in the fourth quarter and converting on a 2-point attempt. Then, West Jones’ Antonie “AK” Kirk returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for the final touchdown of the night.

Walker Thompson converted 5 of 5 PATs, freshman Cedric Bender came up with an interception and Jon-Micah Coleman finished with four sacks.

At North Pike, Laurel held a 13-0 lead at halftime and cruised to a 41-6 victory to secure the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Tornadoes will close out the regular season next week Between the Bricks against Natchez.

Laurel will travel for the first round of the playoffs, likely to Picayune.

Other scores from Friday night:

Lumberton 30, Stringer 25

Wayne County 37, West Harrison 0

Columbia 60, Wayne Academy 14

Heidelberg 30, Bay Springs 25

Marshall 50, Sylva-Bay 12

Taylorsville 34, Clarkdale 6

Perry Central 16, North Forrest 12

Greene County 35, Sumrall 7

Collins 34, St. Patrick 2