Playoff picture set

South Jones won a convincing 57-22 decision over Wingfield to reach the Class 5A state playoffs for the first time since 2009.

But it won’t be easy as the Braves, the No. 4 seed, will have to play at undefeated Hattiesburg in the Hub City.

The Class 5A South State playoff picture is set, with all games starting at 7 p.m. Friday:

• No. 1 Ole Brook will host Wayne County.

• No. 2 West Jones will host Stone County.

• No. 3 Laurel will be at Picayune in a rematch of last year’s South State championship game.

• No. 4 South Jones will be at Hattiesburg.

In Class 2A playoff action, Collins, Taylorsville, Bay Springs and Heidelberg all won to advance to the second round of the state playoffs.

Ole Brook 26, West Jones 0

Ole Brook won its 10th straight game and captured the Region 3-5A championship with a 26-0 victory over West Jones on Friday night.

The Mustangs (8-3, 6-1), who entered the game on a seven-game winning streak, finish No. 2 in the region and will host Stone County, a 42-21 winner over Long Beach, on Friday night in the first round of the state playoffs.

Ole Brook will host Wayne County in the first round. Both kickoffs are scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Panthers (10-1, 7-0), who have not lost since the season-opener against Class 6A powerhouse Pearl, did not allow the Mustangs to get a first down until the second quarter and led 16-0 at halftime.

Sevante Quinn scored a rushing touchdown and also threw for a score to lead the Panthers.

Laurel 47, Natchez 14

The Golden Tornadoes secured the No. 3 spot in the state playoffs with a thumping of the Bulldogs.

Laurel led 14-0 at the end of the first half and never looked back, extending the lead to 31-0 at halftime.

The Naders, who will play at Picayune on Friday, led 47-6 late in the fourth quarter before Natchez scored a late TD.